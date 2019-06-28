Sun Belt Preview

Welcome to the start of the Rotoworld college football preview series! Leading up to the start of the season, we will be pumping out previews for every Group of 5 and Power 5 conference (plus Independents), complete with fantasy projections courtesy of RW analytics guru Hayden Winks, draft prospects to watch and a full examination of each conference's team's best and worst case scenarios.

First up in our series, the Sun Belt. Conference USA and the Mountain West conference to follow next week.

Sun Belt Quarterback Fantasy Projections

Sun Belt Running Back Fantasy Projections

Sun Belt Receiver Fantasy Projections

Receiver Rec ReYD ReTD FPPG Kawaan Baker (South Alabama, JR) 53 780 4 15 Kirk Merritt (Arkansas State, SR) 69 781 5 15 Corey Sutton (Appalachian State, JR) 48 803 7 16 Cornelius McCoy (Georgia State, SO) 54 718 3 12 Ja'Marcus Bradley (Louisiana, SR) 48 654 5 12 Reggie Todd (Troy, JR) 49 666 4 12 Tray Eafford (Troy, JR) 46 561 3 10 Dahu Green (Arkansas State, SR) 41 515 4 9 Hutch White (Texas State, SR) 52 450 3 9 Omar Bayless (Arkansas State, SR) 43 515 3 9 Ky'Jon Tyler (Coastal Carolina, SR) 41 522 2 9 Xavier Brown (Louisiana-Monroe, SR) 39 495 3 9 Jeremiah Haydel (Texas State, JR) 33 563 3 9 Markis McCray (Louisiana-Monroe, SR) 40 450 2 9 Jarrod Jackson (Louisiana, SR) 32 483 2 8 Davyn Flenord (South Alabama, SO) 34 420 3 8 Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama, SO) 32 397 2 7 Devin Gentry (Georgia State, SR) 30 374 2 7 Calif Gossett (Louisiana, JR) 28 379 2 7 Malik Williams (Appalachian State, JR) 28 310 3 6 Thomas Hennigan (Appalachian State, JR) 27 299 3 6 Eugene Minter (Arkansas State, JR) 26 322 2 6 Khalil McClain (Troy, JR) 25 333 2 6 Luke Whittemore (Troy, SO) 23 321 2 5 Zachari Jackson (Louisiana-Monroe, SO) 23 317 2 5 Jeremiah Miller (Coastal Carolina, SO) 24 309 1 5

Projected Sun Belt Standings

East Division West Division Appalachian State 10-2 (7-1 in conference) Arkansas State 9-3 (6-2 in conference) Troy 9-3 (6-2 in conference) Louisiana 8-4 (5-3 in conference) Georgia Southern 8-4 (6-2 in conference) UL-Monroe 5-7 (4-4 in conference) Coastal Carolina 4-8 (2-6 in conference) Texas State 3-10 (1-7 in conference) Georgia State 3-9 (2-6 in conference) South Alabama 1-11 (0-8 in conference)

Sun Belt East

Appalachian State

2018 record: 11-2 (7-1 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: RB Darrynton Evans. Evans is a versatile, dynamic back with plus speed and receiving chops who exploded after Jalin Moore went down injured last October.

The case for: This shouldn’t be too difficult. The Mountaineers are as stable a program as there is in the FBS and there is a bedrock foundation, here, for another dash to the Sun Belt. If only they had, say, Scott Satterfield at head coach. Instead, Satterfield is off recruiting Brock Purdy’s brother at Louisville.

Even without Satterfield, though, this team might well be the Group of 5’s answer to Alabama or Clemson, a perpetual winning machine that has pipelines of talent in the wings. Just look at what happened when Jalin Moore went down with a dislocated ankle last October.

Darrynton Evans came on without missing a beat, ultimately finishing with 1,187 yards (6.6 YPC) and seven touchdowns. A credit to Scott Satterfield for playing roster war games while just about everybody else in the conference plays CHUTES AND LADDERS.

But we’ll put away our Satterfield poster until it’s time for the ACC preview. It’s Eliah Drinkwitz, formerly of NC State and prior to that, Boise State, who will inherit this gold mine. Beyond Evans, there’s the reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in QB Zac Thomas and budding star WR Corey Sutton, who rocked a 44-773-10 receiving line in his first active year with the Mountaineers after transferring over from Kansas State (you’ll recall, Bill Snyder tried to block that transfer initially). Thomas isn’t a game-breaker of a quarterback, but fits Drinkwitz’s efficient spread concepts to a “T.”

And we have not even touched on the defense, which ranked fourth nationally on a per-game basis, allowing just 15.5 points per contest. The three teams ahead of them were Fresno State, Mississippi State and Clemson. Drinkwitz’s crew might be out CB Clifton Duck, but there is still enough wattage on this unit to power a small town for a year. Take a gander at LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, who rocked 96 tackles, nine of which went for loss last season, or star safety duo Desmond Franklin and Josh Thomas, who combined for eight (!) interceptions.

Satterfield left Drinkwitz a bonanza. No excuses.

The case against: There is one sharp, sharp double-edge in Drinkwitz’s new job. Yes, he takes over a supremely-talented, experienced contender for the Sun Belt. But in the same breath, he receives no first year mulligan like so many other new coaches who take over bad teams.

There is built-in expectation with the Mountaineers, rightfully so given what they have on roster. An eight-win season would be a letdown. A nine-win season would be a vague step back. These are problems that Les Miles would kill to have.

We trust this roster implicitly, but simply don’t know what we are going to get from Drinkwitz at the helm quite yet. We certainly know his offenses -- he and Zac Thomas should mesh well -- but there is an inherent, obvious difference, here, between this job and his previous stops.

He takes over as a head coach for a program which not only expects success, but has been built to the point that they could spring an upset at any given opportunity (on that front, North Carolina and South Carolina should start feeling nervous now, we can already see a sad Mack Brown juxtaposed with a euphoric Drinkwitz).

Vegas over/under win total: 9

Prediction: OVER

Troy Trojans

2018 record: 10-3 (7-1 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: DE Jarvis Hayes. Hayes earned third-team All-Sun Belt recognition last season. Raw technically and all motor, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder will need a strong season, plus testing success, to land in the draft.

The case for: In life, in death, in all things, it would appear that Troy and Appalachian State mirror each other. It wouldn’t just do for one of the Sun Belt behemoths to lose their head coach. They had to both go out and do it. Unlike Appalachian State, the Trojans, who ultimately settled on briefly-lived Kansas OC Chip Lindsey, are going through a little more of a facelift.

While both Troy and App State bring back stud running backs in B.J. Smith and Darrynton Evans, respectively, and bring back elite G5 defenses, the Mountaineers face none of the quarterback questions which Troy faces between Kaleb Barker and Sawyer Smith. App State is set, there.

Step into the spin room, though, because we think Troy has The Guy. Zac Thomas is Steady Eddie reliable, but we’ll wager on the upside of one Mr. Barker. Barker tore his ACL in one of the more brilliant individual games this author watched last season, with the 6-foot-1, 206-pounder hitting on 9-of-10 passes while rushing for 111 yards on just five carries against Georgia State on Oct. 4. That was all in the first half.

Sawyer Smith finished the season out just fine in Barker’s absence, but we don’t view this as a competition assuming Barker’s health in the fall. While that kind of performance against Georgia State won’t be an every-week kind of thing, it offered a tantalizing glimpse of what Barker is capable of when he gets hot.

A fully weaponized Barker coupled with an all-conference standout running back in B.J. Smith, behind a line returning four of five starters and backed by a dare-you-to-run-on-us defense should make the entire conference feel uneasy.

The case against: We need to see just what stage Barker’s knee is actually at in August camp. On a “normal” timetable of six months, Barker should be able to hit the ground running in a month. The stark reality is that these things vary, though.

And if Barker’s not ready, we are talking a Sawyer Smith-led Troy team. To which we say, eh. Smith was positively decent in throwing for 1,669 yards (62.9% completions) with a 14/6 TD/INT ratio on 229 attempts. Troy won’t fall off the table with Smith. Make no mistake, though. There’s a lower ceiling with Smith.

Vegas over/under win total: 6.5

Prediction: OVER

Georgia Southern Eagles

2018 record: 10-3 (6-2 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: CB Kindle Vildor. A physical, irritating corner who loves to thump and get under the skin of opposing wideouts, Vildor is the definition of a ballhawk, recording three interceptions and seven pass breakups last season.

The case for: The Eagles might just have had the most impressive turnaround in college football last season. It’s just that nobody noticed. Inheriting a 2-10 team, HC Chad Lunsford flipped the record on its head and entered November with an 8-0 record -- including a 20-point win against App State -- and a real shot at the Fun Belt.

Then they lost to Louisiana-Monroe. Then, even more crucially, they lost to Troy. Bye bye division, bye bye conference. Those would be the only two losses Lunsford’s boys suffered all season.

The Eagles run a spicy triple-option with all kinds of wrinkles, and providing most of the heat would be QB Shai Werts. If MASTERCHEF’s Gordon Ramsey was judging Shai Werts’ performance last season, he would sigh, close his eyes for dramatic effect and then exclaim, “Bloody delicious.”

Werts rushed for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, but even more exciting, he garnished his season with a 10/0 TD/INT ratio. A competent triple-option quarterback throwing the ball is murder to contain. Bloody delicious, indeed. He even added a 40-yard punt just for good measure.

Werts will need to keep a steady hand on the wheel this fall, as the lot around him -- especially at running back -- is one which has yet to spark. Expected starters Logan Wright and Matt LaRoche have combined for a total of 73 carries. Although, there’s a kicker with that: All 73 of those carries came last season. We are talking about recent experience, even if not volume.

If this team can survive a horror movie schedule (more on that in a moment), if Werts takes even another step forward, the Eagles are a legitimate contender to win the Sun Belt. Remember, conference titans Appalachian State and Troy both just lost brilliant coaches.

The case against: Landmines galore in this schedule. Georgia Southern opens against LSU, faces Minnesota and has the unenviable Appalachian State-Troy road two-step to overcome. That Mountaineers contest will take place on a Halloween Thursday. A ghoulish good time to pull an upset, but that is going to be a brutal environment.

It’s difficult to see the Eagles coming out of the fall without at least three losses. No shade on Georgia Southern, though. This is absolutely a conference champion-caliber of team. They just happen to have a near-impossible gauntlet to navigate through. And we aren’t expecting another 10/0 TD/INT ratio from Werts, fun as that would be.

We should probably put the Gophs on upset alert, now, though.

Vegas over/under win total: 6.5

Prediction: OVER

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

2018 record: 5-7 (2-6 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: EDGE Tarron Jackson. Jackson has yet to blossom as a true pass rusher, but is an active defender against the run. He will help his draft case if he shows more oomph against the pass this fall. Just 6.5 career sacks.

The case for: Sitting at 5-3 with four games remaining last season, the Chanticleers needed to win just one against a slate of App State, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern and South Alabama to go bowling. They lost all four. Ouch.

Still, it was a brush with respectability while still in FBS infancy. And a dose of reality in the same breath, as three of those four outfits are part of the cream of this conference crop. At season’s end, HC Joe Moglia ceded the post to OC Jamey Chadwell.

Chadwell will have some toys to play with on offense. The shiniest of those is RB Torrance Marable, who should have no issue taking over for Marcus Outlow. Heck, he outplayed Outlow last season despite receiving 15 fewer carries, finishing the campaign with 719 yards at a 6.1 YPC clip on just 118 totes of the rock (contrast that to Outlow’s 661 yards).

The real question with Marable is how many carries he can handle. Outlow was a stocky 5-foot-10, 215 pounds. Marable in at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds.

Marable also caught 15 balls and should grow into his receiving chops all the more this season, adding to a crew looking to make up for the departure of Malcolm Williams. But Williams is the only real loss from the receiving corp. From Marable to Virginia Tech transfer WR Stephen Denmark to deep-play threat Ky’Jon Tyler, all kinds of toys if Chadwell can find himself a quarterback.

At quarterback, potential starters Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter both proved capable of moving the offense last season -- Payton completed a smidge over 65% of his passes, Carpenter a smidge over 67%, both over 8.0 YPA with positive TD/INT ratios. Carpenter will give you a little shake ‘n’ bake as a runner, too.

It would probably be a stretch to call the Chanticleers one of the better offenses in the conference. But one of the more intriguing ones? Absolutely. They are not lacking for pieces on that side of the ball. Making matters all the easier for a potential Sun Belt push, CCU will not be punched in the mouth with the non-conference schedule -- they’re getting EMU, Kansas, Norfolk State and UMass.

The case against: Even should it click for Chadwell’s offense, even if Marable comes out and does all kinds of fun things, this defensive crew might just negate their efforts. Coastal ranked an even 100th in the country in scoring defense last season. And they could be run on at will, allowing 244 yards per game, ranking 121st in the FBS on that front (still one spot better than Illinois, sorry Illinois).

Most of the talent which let that mess happen returns. Looking at it charitably, the Chanticleers gained valuable experience last season, when things crumbled on them. Looking at it less charitably, there is a reason that the collapse occurred in the first place.

Vegas over/under win total: 4.5

Prediction: UNDER

Georgia State Panthers

2018 record: 2-10 (1-7 in conference)

Draft prospect to watch: T Hunter Atkinson. At 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, Atkinson is a little bit on the spindly side in terms of tackle prospects and could stand to add bulk (that frame can carry more). He will need to test very well in Indianapolis, as he is not the most polished of prospects and plays in a conference that rarely tests him athletically.

The case for: While it’s impossible to write a Georgia State preview without mentioning Penny Hart, his loss might sting a little less than it would outwardly seem. This is a team geared to run, with a quarterback at his best with lanes at his disposal, under a new offensive coordinator in Brad Glenn (formerly of West Carolina), who has experience coaching up dual-threat options.

Yes, pour one out for Penny Hart, but then raise a glass to QB Dan Ellington, Georgia State’s best chance at leveling up this season. The JUCO transfer totaled 17 touchdowns a year ago. Hart’s loss certainly stings, but there’s a balm for that.

Consider us smitten kittens for Cornelius McCoy, who went 35-495-1 as a three-star true freshman in 2018. If Ellington can threaten 1,000 yards rushing -- we think he can after he went for 625 yards a year ago -- and if sophomore RB Seth Paige can turn flash into polaroid after teasing with a 145-yard effort midseason against Louisiana-Monroe, this is not a program so far removed from success that they have forgotten what it tastes like.

The case against: Well they lost Penny Hart, if you had not heard. That will change the offense, even if GSU does manage to come out the other side playing up more to their strengths on the ground while breaking in a new batch of receivers.

No longer will Ellington have a quicker-than-quick baby blanket with bear trap hands when he is feeling the pressure. For now, until a McCoy or Tamir Jones or pick-unestablished-GSU-wideout proves it, Ellington is going to have to carry that much more of the weight.

Of course, Hart was on this team last season, and they finished 2-10 anyway. That’s because...drumroll...they had a horrible defense. The Panthers sludged their way to the November finish line the owners of the No. 122 scoring defense in the country. They were even worse by Bill Connelly’s S&P+, which placed them at No. 127. Yikes.

Strengths in an experienced front progressively meld into a soft middle and a downright porous secondary. While the Jaguars can handle opposing running games, their secondary was more green than the guy on the Lucky Charms box last season. So it will be again. Outside of leading secondary tackler in S Remy Lazarus, entering his senior year, every single member of the prospective starting batch this fall will be a sophomore.

Vegas over/under win total: 4.5

Prediction: UNDER

Sun Belt West

Arkansas State Red Wolves

2018 record: 8-5 (5-3 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: WR Kirk Merritt. Merritt is a productive, efficient receiving prospect with off-field questions to answer for. He signed with Oregon, transferred to Texas A&M and then got kicked off Texas A&M due to an alleged incident of indecent exposure, then onward to Arkansas State. Prolific volume -- his 108 targets in 2018 were 29th-most in the FBS.

The case for: There are a few coaches we just trust. We trust Kyle Whittingham. We trust Scott Satterfield. We trust Dabo Swinney (we do). And we trust Blake Anderson, who has yet to finish with fewer than seven wins in any of his five seasons at the helm. We trust Blake Anderson.

We trust Blake Anderson to find a replacement for Justice Hansen, who bowed out on an illustrious career last fall having thrown 82 touchdowns against 33 interceptions while on campus. It’s not fair to expect Anderson to conjure another Hansen between upperclassmen Logan Bonner and Carson Coates, but can he conjure a competitive starting quarterback? We think absolutely. In a nice little taster for August camp, Both Bonner and Coates played extensively in ASU’s spring game, both coming through with double-digit completions.

Whomever wins this job in August camp will have all kinds of options at the skill positions. That starts with one of our faves in the entire G5 in RB Marcel Murray, who flashed for four games of 90 or more yards as a redshirt freshman last season, including two games of 100 or more yards. Chipped in with a 16-141-2 receiving line, too. With Warren Wand no longer around to take carries, Murray could hit the roof this coming season.

Murray’s promise is braced by perhaps the best receiving corp in the conference, with WR Kirk Merritt -- who went for 83-1005-7 in 2018 -- leading a deep crew. Merritt could have an NFL future if he keeps progressing (one step at a time, we know) and keeps his head clean after being kicked off Texas A&M several years back.

So long as they can weather notable losses on the offensive line, and so long as the eventual starting quarterback does not drop the baton handoff from Hansen, this should be a killer offensive attack which should make any opponent -- shy of Week 2 opponent Georgia -- nervous.

The case against: Sometimes the transition of power at quarterback works, sometimes it does not. Replacing Hansen -- even with all that other talent in support -- is not a slam dunk and neither Bonner nor Coates has any real starting experience. Arkansas State is a good team by the standards of the conference, but make no mistake that they are closer to the fringe of the FBS when looking at the entire sphere of the country. And at the fringe, you are simply more likely to miss on recruits.

If only it was so easy as just find the next program star at quarterback. Hansen is the flashiest loss by name, but the exits of T Lanard Bonner and DE Ronheen Bingham hurt in their own right. Arkansas State failed to win a conference title with Hansen, Bonner and Bingham. We like them to win the Sun Belt West -- their schedule should help facilitate it -- but even little wobbles due to these departures could knock them down a rung.

Vegas over/under win total: 7.5

Prediction: OVER

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

2018 record: 7-7 (5-3 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: LB Jacques Boudreaux. A sure tackler who plays through the ball, Boudreaux needs to show improved technical polish this coming season.

The case for: DARK PHOENIX was a slog. You want a phoenix rising from the ashes, take a gander at Louisiana last fall. They opened the season at just 1-3, with predictable losses against Mississippi State and Alabama mixed with a defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina.

Then, magic. Louisiana won six of their final eight games last season (only losses to conference behemoths Appalachian State and Troy). They would scuttle out in the conference title game against the Mountaineers and then in bowl action against Tulane, but the year as a whole was a buoyant one that shined a light toward the future under HC Billy Napier.

Napier might not have a quarterback locked in yet, but he certainly is not lacking for multi-purpose backs or a stalwart offensive line. On the former front, Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell make for a lethal duo, combining for 2,166 yards rushing and a 45-395-5 receiving line in 2018. On the latter front, Louisiana brings back the whole starting gang on the line with all-conference talents in T Robert Hunt and G Kevin Dotson leading the way.

The Ragin’ Cajuns might be out last year’s starting QB in Andre Nunez, but it’s not that difficult to throw the ball to Ragas and Mitchell -- those two backs accounted for essentially 25% of Nunez’s completions last season.

The case against: There are plenty of things to love about Louisiana’s surprise run to the Sun Belt title game last season, but we are curious to see just how thin the ice is underneath us right now.

While cornerback Michael Jacquet is a stud (two interceptions and nine passes defensed last season), the defense as a whole was among the most putrid in the FBS in 2018, allowing 34.1 points per game to rank 105th in the country with Bill Connelly’s S&P+ seeing them even worse, 116th in the country.

Even with modest improvements -- and Louisiana’s defense did find itself by degrees after it hit conference play -- this unit is going to put the pressure on the offense to produce. And that in turn puts pressure on QB Levi Lewis to make good on the promise that he showed a year ago, when he completed 62.7% of his passes for 585 yards and a 7/2 TD/INT ratio while averaging nearly 10 YPA. Napier spoke highly of Lewis’ improved accuracy and leadership during the spring.

So much will rely on his readiness to break out this fall, because if anything drags Louisiana back to the level, it’s going to be an anchor of a defense. The Ragin’ Cajuns are going to need some shootouts if they want to return to the conference title game. Lewis had best get that arm iced in advance.

Vegas over/under win total: 5.5

Prediction: OVER

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

2018 record: 6-6 (4-4 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: QB Caleb Evans. Evans is a willing runner and has been productive in college, but will need to show major improvements in his mental processing as a passer if he is to gain traction as a late Day 3 selection.

The case for: Caleb Evans goes Danaerys on the Red Keep that is the Sun Belt while Troy and Appalachian State yell for the bells to ring. Something like that would be ULM’s best case scenario. Evans spat a bit of fire in 2017, when he accounted for 30 total touchdowns, but he struggled with turnovers last season (16/12 TD/INT ratio vs. 17/6 in 2017), and where he falls between those extremes might well dictate ULM’s standing.

If the 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior can play a little more safely this season, if everything clicks for him finally, ULM suddenly becomes kind of intriguing. The Sun Belt is like a poorly monitored stadium. It’s not too difficult to upgrade your standing. If Evans plays into his best self, he won’t be doing it alone, either.

He’ll be doing it behind an offensive line which returns the full quintet of starters led by interior standouts Bobby Reynolds and T.J. Fialiloa -- and 131 combined starts altogether -- with RJ Turner set to step up for Marcus Green as lead wideout and an assortment of backs ready to take over for Derrick Gore (more name than substance).

Throw all of that into a pot and stir, add a defense which showed notable improvement as the weather chilled (just 21.8 points allowed per game over the final six in 2018) and brings back almost everybody, and you might have something.

The case against: What if there is no higher level for Evans to actually climb to. What if that 2017 season was as good as he can play? What if what we saw last season was the real baseline? What if there is nothing else?

Existential questions aside, it’s very possible that Evans is simply an occasional player. Occasionally awesome, occasionally bad, mostly just kind of OK and existing like the rest of us.

That kind of Evans gets you a 6-6 record, or worse. By Sun Belt standards, ULM’s defense -- which returns eight starters -- was fine-to-decent last season, allowing 31.8 points per game at an S&P+ No. 108 clip. That’s with Ole Miss putting a casual 70 points on the Warhawks.

A competitive Warhawks team is well within reason. Maybe even a bowl-eligible Warhawks team. It’s hard to see beyond that.

One last note -- the schedule is a sailboat-in-a-hurricane kind of thing. Non-conference, ULM has three near-certain losses, at Iowa State and at Florida State in the second and third games of the season, and hosting Memphis on Oct. 5. Their three biggest Sun Belt games all come on the road, against Appalachian State (Oct. 19), Georgia Southern (Nov. 16) and Louisiana (Nov. 30).

Vegas over/under win total: 5

Prediction: PUSH

Texas State Bobcats

2018 record: 3-9 (1-7)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: LB Bryan London -- A tackling machine in human form, London has posted 342 tackles in three active seasons. He is by far Texas State's best chance for a draft selection. On PFF last season, he posted an impressive overall grade of 87.4

The case for: During quiet moments in San Marcos, you can almost hear it. Whisper whisper whisper. And maybe you see a silhouette in a field at sunset, speaking quietly with a kneeling shadow. And you ask the gas station attendant, “Who’s that? Who’s he talking to?” and then the gas station attendant says, “Oh that’s just Jake Spavital whispering to Tyler Vitt.”

I coached Johnny Manziel. I coached Will Grier. And I chose to coach you when I took this job, Spavital says. Whispers.

To be clear, former WVU OC Jake Spavital and new Texas State HC Spavital -- plus OC Bob Stitt, one of the most cool hires of the offseason; he helped popularize the jet sweep -- is going to have to go full quarterback whisperer, here, like full, to scrape together a few more wins off of last season’s debacle, because Vitt struggled as a true freshman, lobbing 10 interceptions against just seven touchdowns while splitting time with Willie Jones in what was one of the worst offenses in the FBS. Jones has since transferred out.

If Spavital can somehow coax a level of consistency out of Vitt, though, the Bobcats bring back the bulk of a defense that actually wasn’t half-bad last season. We are talking about a per-game points average of 27.7. That’s better than ACC Championship Game punching bag Pitt. The offense does not need to be Oklahoma to keep Texas State in games. They just have to not be one of the worst offenses in the country.

The case against: Texas State had one of the worst offenses in the country last season, managing under 20 points a game. That’s essentially impossible to win with.

And while Spavital has been along for the ride with Johnny Football and friends over the last decade, the drop from established Power 5 outfits like West Virginia and Texas A&M to Texas State is like skiing a black diamond run with an immediate 1,000-foot vertical drop and a bear waiting at the bottom.

Spavital is not working with Johnny Manziel and there is not a David Sills on this team. For all of the quarterbacking gold he has struck in his career, there is a real chance that he does not find anything at all when he digs, here.

Even if Spavital can’t turn water into wine with the offense, he’ll at least have a good view of LB Bryan London III, who tackles everything in sight.

Vegas over/under win total: 4.5

Prediction: UNDER

South Alabama Jaguars

2018 record: 3-9 (2-6 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: WR Kawaan Baker. A versatile slot man with plus receiving chops and respectable size (also strong as steel, see embedded video below), Baker will face speed and athleticism questions in the spring as he looks to sneak in as a late Day 3 selection.

The case for: Last summer, we called for redshirt freshman QB Cephus Johnson’s ascension after he came out of the spring looking like he had a rocket toward early starting work. That rocket fizzled out by the end of August camp, with both Cole Garvin and Evan Orth finishing out ahead of him on the depth chart. Johnson wound up starting just one game. With both Garvin and Orth gone, the road to starting the opener against Nebraska on Aug. 31 is an open one. We think Johnson’s ready, like ready ready. For real. We mean it this time.

Once again, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound dual-threat quarterback emerges from the spring with momentum. Entering his third year on campus, he is no longer the frisky young option. Jaguars HC Steve Campbell was raving about Johnson’s “great spring” and believes that he will continue to get “better and better and better.” If you play in deep college fantasy football leagues or Group of Five leagues, Johnson is a sneaky late-draft candidate.

Johnson will have two dependable sidekicks on offense in RB Tra Minter and WR Kawaan Baker. You’ll see both used all over the field against the Huskers in the aforementioned opener. Minter caught 23 balls last season, with 801 rushing yards and 710 kick-return yards. Baker is even more exciting to us, mixing 59 carries for 251 yards (4.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns with 33 catches for 494 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

The case against: Wax poetic on Cephus Johnson in June if you must, but spring stars matter not if that work is never translated on the field. We simply have no idea on what, exactly, Cephus Johnson’s starting ceiling might be. But it would be wise to take a cautious view of Cephus. Kid has to show us what he has got, first, as much as we keep trying to make him happen.

It’s more or less a one-man defense in the person of DT Tyree Turner, a flower who grew out of a pot of defensive dirt (paraphrasing hat-tip to ‘The Simpsons’) to post an even 50 tackles (9.0 for loss) and four sacks in 2018. Turner helps to erase a lot of plays up front, but if he finds himself stoned at the line, and if interior partner in crime Jordon Beaton fails to get pressure, look out. And if it’s a passing play, look out, period.

The secondary has no real glow to it, filled with young options or flat-out bad options, which are often the same thing. By S&P+ last season, South Alabama ranked 122nd against the pass compared to No. 92 against the rush. Scans right to us. Turner is going to see all-conference recognition this coming season, and it’s probably not going to matter.

Vegas over/under win total: 2.5

Prediction: UNDER