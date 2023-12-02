Sun Belt Championship: Predictions, odds, and picks for Troy vs. Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar looks to throw against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship is set. With James Madison unable to claim a conference title, the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Troy Trojans will duke it out, each looking for their second conference championship.

Troy is the conference's reigning champion, having won 45-26 over Coastal Carolina a year ago. Appalachian State, on the other hand, hasn't won the conference title since 2019. They did return to the title bout in 2021, but lost to Louisiana 24-16. App State has a lot to prove this year. Not only do they have to take down the reigning champs, but they also didn't earn the best record in their division, finishing a game behind James Madison in the East, even though the Mountaineers defeated the Dukes earlier this season.

Here's how to watch the king of the Sun get crowned.

How to watch Appalachian St vs. Troy:

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Stream the game: Catch the Sun Belt title bout with Fubo

Sun Belt Conference Championship: Mountaineers vs. Trojans odds, lines, and trends

The Trojans are favorites to defeat the Mountaineers, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday afternoon:

Spread: Troy (-6.5)

Moneyline: Troy (-275); Appalachian State (+210)

Over/under: 52.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Appalachian State (+6)

Sportsbook Wire notes that Troy is 7-4 ATS this season and is 5-1 as favorites of six or more. They have the track record to come up big in this game. That said, the Mountaineers are 2-0 ATS as underdogs of six or more points. Expect them to keep it close in such a pivotal game, even if they don't come away with the win.

Fox Sports: Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

According to Fox Sports, the Trojans have a 70.6% chance to win this game. The Mountaineers have a 33.8% implied probability. Fox Sports also states that while their prediction is Troy by 11, the implied score of the game based on the spread and over/under is 29-23 Troy.

Sports Illustrated: Troy 24, App State 13

Brett Gibbons writes, "The Mountaineers carry a five-game win streak into this weekend; the Trojans carry a nine-game win streak. Defense wins championships, and Troy has one of the conference's best yet again."

BetMGM: Take Troy ML

BetMGM claims that Troy has a 68.2% chance to win this game, and even gives them a 53.7% chance to cover the spread. With all that in mind, it could be a good bet to take the spread, but the moneyline is probably a safer bet.

Athlon: Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

Much like Fox Sports, Athlon predicts a big Troy win. While their score is listed above, they also would not be shocked if the game had less scoring than indicated by their prediction. Troy has a phenomenal defense and it will take center stage against App State.

Sun Belt: Scores, predictions, and picks

