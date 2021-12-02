Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 4

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 4

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Appalachian State (10-2), Louisiana (11-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs Louisiana Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The 41-13 loss to Louisiana back on October 12th didn’t represent Appalachian State’s best work.

The offense turned it over three times, finished with just 211 yards, and everything was awful right out of the gate in a weird weeknight blowout loss.

Since then the Mountaineers have won six straight, the defense allowed 17 points over the last three games and 14 points or fewer in each of the last four, and the running game kicked it all back in again.

The offensive line has been phenomenal in pass protection, the defense is the best in the conference – the run D allowed 175 yards or fewer in every game but the loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns – and now the team gets to make amends.

In the first meeting, the offense turned it over four times, failed to convert on a third down chance, and it never looked or played like it normal.

But …

– College Football Expert Picks, Championship Week

Why Louisiana Will Win

Louisiana had a little something to do with Appalachian State’s performance.

This hasn’t always been the most consistent of teams this year, but it keeps on winning.

Levi Lewis and the passing attack has been able to fill in the gap when the running game didn’t blow up, the defense allowed 21 points or fewer in nine of the last ten games, and turnover margin has played a monster role in a whole lot of good, tough wins.

Going to Liberty was supposed to be a problem. The Ragin’ Cajuns came up with six takeaways on the road.

Story continues

Going to Troy was supposed to be a problem. The Ragin’ Cajuns came up with three takeaways on the road.

The veteran offense has failed to turn the ball over in any of the last three games and only lost the ball more than once in one game – a 28-27 win over Arkansas State.

On the flip side, Appalachian State might take the ball away in bunches, but the offense has given it up multiple times in six of the last ten games.

Louisiana isn’t losing the turnover battle in this, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

What’s Going To Happen

The run defense will hold up again.

New Florida head coach Billy Napier will be around for one more game with his Louisiana team, and at home his team will come up with a big day on D and an efficient enough performance on O.

Appalachian State will get cranked up early and come up with a big first quarter, but Louisiana will slowly keep coming with a few long scoring drives to stay in it.

Two takeaways will help get the Ragin’ Cajuns over the hump.

– College Football Schedule: Championship Week Predictions, Lines

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs Louisiana Prediction, Lines

Louisiana 27, Appalachian State 24

Line: Appalachian State -3, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: The King’s Man

1: CMA Country Christmas

Championship Week Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFN 1-130 Rankings | AP | Coaches

Bowl Projections, CFP Predictions

Heisman Top Candidates: Who Wants To Win?