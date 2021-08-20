Sun beat Lynx again, move into first place

Aug. 20—MOHEGAN — Jonquel Jones played a huge part in the recruiting pitch to bring DeWanna Bonner to the Connecticut Sun during the winter of 2020.

"(I was) constantly calling her, telling her she's the missing piece," Jones said. "Just constant calls letting her know how badly we wanted her here.

"I thought AT (Alyssa Thomas was calling her) but I found out that AT wasn't really making the calls, so it was just all me," Jones laughed. "In Russia, I called her at least five, six, seven times to reiterate how badly we wanted her to come to Connecticut."

It was nights like Thursday where Bonner showed why the Sun coveted her so much.

Bonner scored a season-high 31 points with 11 rebounds as Connecticut led from the jump and beat the Minnesota Lynx for the second time in three days, 82-71, to clinch the season series before 3,536 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

"Big series win for us against a great team," Sun head coach Curt Miller said. "Really excited with the result. I thought we showed a toughness tonight and a resolve. (A) huge performance by DeWanna Bonner."

Jonquel Jones played through foul trouble and had 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (17-6), which shot 49.1 percent from the floor. Jasmine Thomas added seven assists.

Olympian Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lynx (13-9) and Layshia Clarendon had 15 points and eight assists.

Bonner's defense gave Minnesota's leading scorer, Olympian Napheesa Collier, trouble again. Collier missed 11 of 15 shots and finished with 11 points.

Collier shot 3-of-7 for six points in Tuesday's game.

"(Bonner) just really stayed active with Napheesa," Miller said. "That's a big ask. She'll remind you of her age tonight (she turns 34 on Saturday) and she really, really ran around. She has great respect for Collier's movement, but DeWanna was great on both ends of the floor.

"I think Collier is one of the elite players in our league. While she was more aggressive (and) they got her more touches tonight, it wasn't an efficient night for her. A lot of credit to our team defense but a lot of that goes to DB."

Bonner played her first 10 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury where she won two WNBA titles. She was a free agent after the 2019 season and wanted to come to Connecticut, a huge deal for a franchise that often struggles to attract free agents because it's not in a major market.

The Sun traded three first-round picks to Phoenix as part of a sign-and-trade deal on Feb. 11, 2020.

"I have to credit Jonquel and (the former vice president of Mohegan Sun Sports) Amber Cox," Bonner said.

Cox was the Mercury's president and chief marketing officer for two seasons while Bonner played there.

"She kind of sold me a little bit on it," Bonner continued. "I didn't even see it before I got here. I was just like, alright, they were so close to winning that championship in 2019. So I was just like, man, I want to be part of that culture. I wanted to be a part of it. I'm here now. I love it."

The Sun outrebounded Minnesota again just as it did Tuesday night (31-22).

Connecticut also had a huge free throw advantage. It converted 23 of 25 while Lynx made all 10 of theirs.

"I'll start by commending Connecticut for the great team that they are and DeWanna Bonner's great game," Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve said to begin her postgame press conference. "She was hard to play against. She made some tough shots.

"That being said, it was absolutely unacceptable that our team can only shoot 10 free throws after shooting seven (Tuesday) night (in a 72-60 loss). Every quarter we were doubled-up at the foul line."

The Sun and Las Vegas Aces (17-6) are tied for first place with nine games remaining in the regular season. Connecticut holds the series tiebreaker with one last meeting on Aug. 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm (16-7) are a game behind in third place and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sun.

Minnesota is in fourth place and 3.5 games out of first.

The top two seeds receive a double-bye to the best-of-three playoff semifinals. The third and fourth seeds receive a bye into the single-elimination second round.

Back-to-back threes by Crystal Dangerfield and Bridget Carleton cut Connecticut's lead to 74-69 with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining.

Bonner responded with four straight free throws. Jasmine Thomas had a steal after the last of them, leading to two January free throws to push the Sun ahead, 80-71, with 36.9 seconds left.

Connecticut took its largest lead with Jonquel Jones on the bench with four fouls as it scored seven unanswered points in the final 1:48 of the third quarter.

Bonner made two free throws and Natisha Hiedeman added another. Brionna Jones turned Briann January's steal into a layup and Bonner knocked down a jumper to give Connecticut its largest lead, 62-48.

In the first half, Jones was called for an offensive foul, her third, and went to the bench with 2:47 remaining and the Sun leading, 35-30.

Bonner made sure Connecticut maintained its lead. She outscored the Lynx, 7-6, in the closing minutes to give the Sun a 42-36 halftime lead.

"Minnesota is going to win a ton of games still," Miller said. "They're going to be right there fighting for these byes. ... Winning two games in three days against them was fantastic."

