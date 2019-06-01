Sun-Aces Preview

Liz Cambage appears set to make her Las Vegas home debut, and help the Aces bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Following the debut with her new team, the All-Star Cambage and the Aces host the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Las Vegas (1-1) elevated to WNBA title favorite when it acquired the 6-foot-8 Cambage from the Dallas Wings last month. Nursing an Achilles issue, the 2018 WNBA MVP runner-up sat out the Aces' 83-70 season-opening win over Los Angeles at home last Sunday. She finally took the court Friday night, finishing with 13 points and two rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench on an 86-84 loss at Phoenix.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Felt so good to be back on court and out there with my girls," Cambage posted to her official Twitter account.

Kayla McBride had a team-high 15 points while A'ja Wilson scored 11, but went 4 of 19 from the field after making half of her 16 shots to finish with 21 points in the opener. Despite shooting 39.5 percent overall, the Aces went 8 of 16 from 3-point range and had a chance during an entertaining game they led late.

While it's uncertain if Cambage will be in the starting lineup, Las Vegas does not have to wait long for the chance to get back on track against Connecticut (2-1). The Sun are also looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the year, 77-70 at Los Angeles on Friday.

Connecticut's Jonquel Jones (17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds per game) continued her strong start with 16 points and matched a career high with 22 rebounds - two shy of a league record. However, the Sun shot a rough 30.8 percent and 6 of 23 from beyond the arc, but played good enough defense to remain in the game.

Story continues

"It just wasn't a great night offensively," coach Curt Miller told the Sun's official Twitter page. "It's a make or miss league. But, I was really proud of our grit, that we put ourselves in position to have it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter."

Aiming again for its first road victory of 2019, Connecticut has enjoyed plenty of success against the Aces franchise of late. The Sun have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between these clubs. However, Las Vegas' lone victory during that span came at home last season - 94-90 on July 7.

Wilson had 34 points with 14 rebounds and McBride scored 27 in that victory for the Aces, who shot 49.3 percent contest.