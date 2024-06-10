Sumner's Ziyare Addison, the state's top-ranked 2025 offensive lineman, commits to Oregon

Ziyare Addison, one of the state’s premier offensive lineman, announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday morning.

Sumner’s 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle took an official visit to Oregon this past weekend and posted his decision on his X account with the words, “I’M HOME!!!”

Addison is No. 28 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. He is No. 1 offensive tackle in the state and the No. 3 offensive lineman.

Addison listed a top nine of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford and UCLA in late May. He took an official visit to Florida during the first weekend in June.

Oregon now has commitments from two of the top 30 players in Florida. Tampa Bay Tech wide receiver Dallas Wilson (No. 3) has been committed to the Ducks since Jan. 17, 2023.

Jon Santucci is the lead high school football recruiting reporter for the USA Today Florida Network. He can be reached at jsantucci@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sumner 4-star OT Ziyare Addsion commits to Oregon