Summy tied for 4th, Sooners outside cut after two rounds

May 25—After two rounds at the NCAA Championships, Oklahoma is 27-over par and five shots back of the 54-hole cut line.

Still, sophomore Jase Summy remains in the hunt for the individual title as one of six players still under par after 36 holes. Stanford's Karl Vilips currently leads the field after shooting a four-under 68 on Saturday to move to seven-under.

During Friday's opening round, the Sooners started on the back nine and Summy opened up the day with four birdies through the first nine holes before going four-over after the turn. The Sooners started on the front on Saturday, but the result was similar for Summy, who went three-under on the front before making three bogeys on the back nine.

He's currently one-under and in a three-way tie for fourth place.

No other Sooner is inside the top 90 in the individual standings. They shot 14-over as a team on Saturday, one shot worse than their opening round.

After Sunday's round, the top 15 teams and the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will play one more round on Monday before the field is finally cut to just eight teams. The individual national champion will be crowned after Monday's round.

Stanford (22-over) is in 15th place after two rounds. There are 15 teams with seven shots of Stanford.

The Sooners will tee off starting at 2:22 p.m. and will be paired with North Florida and Utah.