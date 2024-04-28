Summit Country Day grad Xavier Johnson signs with Buffalo Bills as undrafted free agent

Former Summit Country Day standout and Ohio State senior Xavier Johnson signed with the Buffalo Bills Saturday as an undrafted free agent, according to the Columbus Dispatch, first reported by Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report.

Johnson, a wide receiver, finished a six-year career with Ohio State in 2023, playing the last three seasons on scholarship after joining the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on.

He filled several roles over the course of his career, playing wide receiver and running back, returning kicks and serving on other special teams units. He caught the go-ahead touchdown pass against Notre Dame in the 2022 season opener and followed up with a pinning tackle on the ensuing kickoff. He also had a 37-yard receiving touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia.

He was put on scholarship in 2021, and he finished his Buckeyes career in 2023 as a team captain and the recipient of the “Block O” jersey, which is given to an Ohio State player who represents the toughness, accountability and high character displayed by Buckeyes legend Bill Willis, an All-American and national champion defensive end in the ’40s that later went on to break the color barrier in the NFL.

Johnson is an Academic All-Big Ten selection, earning a degree in consumer and family financial services at OSU and his master's in translational data analytics.

In his senior season of 2017 with Summit, Johnson had 32 receptions for 766 yards and eight scores. Running the ball, he had 623 yards, 10 touchdowns and an average of 17.3 yards per carry. He also had a 99-yard interception return, two punt return scores, and four kickoff return scores for 25 total touchdowns.

He was also a four-year starter in basketball, leading the team in scoring and rebounding as a senior.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Summit Country Day grad Xavier Johnson signs with Buffalo Bills