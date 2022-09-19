Summing up each Big Ten team’s Week 3 in a GIF, no words

The third week of Big Ten football produced the expected for the two top teams in the conference but plenty of twists and turns.

Ohio State won. Big. And Michigan won. Big. That was expected.

But Penn State was very strong at an SEC program, a pleasant surprise. And Michigan State…well, they got pretty well handled on the road at Washington. The Spartans had a true test this past weekend and they didn’t look anything like the team that was so good last year and one of the biggest surprises in college football.

Purdue lost. Rutgers won on the road, albeit narrowly, in a game that felt more like a loss given how poorly the offense played.

And a whole host of other Big Ten teams got on track. Well, except for Purdue and Nebraska.

Check out the week that was in Big Ten football, summed up by a GIF. No words, just a gif. Because we don’t want to read any more either.

No. 3 Ohio State (beat Toldeo 77-21)

Looking Good Smack Down GIF by Regal - Find & Share on GIPHY

No. 4 Michigan (beat UConn 59-0)

Happy Days Stories GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

No. 15 Penn State (won at Auburn 42-21)

Episode 4 Laughing GIF by Curb Your Enthusiasm - Find & Share on GIPHY

No. 21 Michigan State (lost at Washington 39-28)

Modern Family GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Receiving votes: Minnesota (beat Colorado 49-7)

Saved By The Bell Shrug GIF by PeacockTV - Find & Share on GIPHY

Receiving votes: Wisconsin (beat New Mexico State 66-7)

Happy Season 9 GIF by Curb Your Enthusiasm - Find & Share on GIPHY

Purdue (lost at Syracuse 32-29)

Funny GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Indiana (beat Western Kentucky 33-30)

Schitts Creek Reaction GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

Maryland (beat SMU 34-27)

Sweating Saturday Night Live GIF by HULU - Find & Share on GIPHY

Northwestern (lost to Southern Illinois 31-24)

Paul Sun Hyung Lee Reaction GIF by Kim's Convenience - Find & Share on GIPHY

Rutgers (won at Temple 16-14)

Sylvester Stallone Yes GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Iowa (beat Nevada 27-0)

Excited Season 2 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Nebraska (lost 49-14 to Oklahoma)

Season 6 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

