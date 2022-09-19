Summing up each Big Ten team’s Week 3 in a GIF, no words
The third week of Big Ten football produced the expected for the two top teams in the conference but plenty of twists and turns.
Ohio State won. Big. And Michigan won. Big. That was expected.
But Penn State was very strong at an SEC program, a pleasant surprise. And Michigan State…well, they got pretty well handled on the road at Washington. The Spartans had a true test this past weekend and they didn’t look anything like the team that was so good last year and one of the biggest surprises in college football.
Purdue lost. Rutgers won on the road, albeit narrowly, in a game that felt more like a loss given how poorly the offense played.
And a whole host of other Big Ten teams got on track. Well, except for Purdue and Nebraska.
Check out the week that was in Big Ten football, summed up by a GIF. No words, just a gif. Because we don’t want to read any more either.
No. 3 Ohio State (beat Toldeo 77-21)
No. 4 Michigan (beat UConn 59-0)
No. 15 Penn State (won at Auburn 42-21)
No. 21 Michigan State (lost at Washington 39-28)
Receiving votes: Minnesota (beat Colorado 49-7)
Receiving votes: Wisconsin (beat New Mexico State 66-7)
Purdue (lost at Syracuse 32-29)
Indiana (beat Western Kentucky 33-30)
Maryland (beat SMU 34-27)
Northwestern (lost to Southern Illinois 31-24)
Rutgers (won at Temple 16-14)
Iowa (beat Nevada 27-0)
Nebraska (lost 49-14 to Oklahoma)