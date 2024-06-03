Summerville standout, South Carolina signee earns state’s top baseball award

PJ Morlando earned the state’s top baseball honor on Monday.

The Summerville outfielder and South Carolina signee was named the 2024 SC Gatorade Player of the Year.

Morlando hit .392 despite being pitched around most of the season. He reached base more than 60 percent of time this year.

Morlando committed to the Gamecocks in July and signed with them in November. He was originally committed to Mississippi State.

There is a good chance Morlando might not play a game for Gamecocks as he is expected to be a high-round pick in next month’s Major League Baseball Draft.

MLB Pipeline has Morlando as the 57th-best prospect in this year’s draft. He played in last year’s High-School All American Game and won the event’s home run derby.