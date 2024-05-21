Summerville loses baseball appeal. One decision remains before 5A title series begins

The South Carolina High School League’s executive committee denied Summerville’s appeal to get a forfeiture overturned that would allow the Green Wave back into the Class 5A baseball championship series.

The committee voted 11-0 Tuesday to uphold the league’s ruling regarding a Summerville pitch-count violation against Ashley Ridge on Thursday.

Summerville won that game, 6-4, but the S.C. High School League ruled Friday that the school had to forfeit the victory over Ashley Ridge because of the rules violation.

Lexington High was poised to host Game 1 of the championship series on Saturday. The start to that series was delayed because of Summerville’s decision to appeal the forfeiture.

Summerville has 24 hours to decide if it will make a second and final appeal before the league’s appellate panel.

“By not playing by these rules changed the outcome of the contest,” SCHSL committee member and White Knoll principal Nicolas Pearson said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the rule is one of those that has high sanction attached to it meaning it is important to what we do.”

Summerville principal Michelle Leviner and athletic director Michael Lagree stated the Green Wave’s case in the more than one-hour long meeting. Summerville baseball coach Thane Maness wasn’t in the meeting.

Ashley Ridge athletic director Randall Tucker and baseball coach BJ Bellush were also present to answer questions.

Summerville’s Thayer Tavormina threw two pitches on Wednesday night and then 83 on Thursday. According to SCHSL rules, if a pitcher throws consecutive days he has a maximum of 75 pitches on the second day no matter how many pitches he had on the first day. If he goes over that limit, it’s an automatic forfeit, according to the rules. Ashley Ridge’s Ethan Lopez also pitched back-to-back days. Lopez threw 23 pitches on Wednesday and then 71 on Thursday.

AR pulled Lopez out of the game because he was at the pitch-count limit with a 4-1 lead. This is the first year for this year’s rule. Previously, if a pitcher threw less than 30 pitches he could throw 110 pitches the following day. The rule was approved by the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association.

Ashley Ridge defeated Summerville, 7-6, on Wednesday to force a deciding game. Normally, that game is played the same day but was moved to Thursday because of weather. If it had been played on the same night, a pitcher would have been allowed to throw 110 pitches either in one game or combined for the two games.

Leviner admitted her coaches broke the rule but argued that the new rule wasn’t communicated properly even though it was pointed out Maness was at the meeting when the rule was brought up. SCHSL associate commissioner Charlie Wentzky denied that claim also and pointed out the various amounts of communication that was sent out regarding the rule.

Summerville also said that the players are the ones being punished and offered that coaches, athletic director and even her should be the one being sanctioned.

“This was not a simple mess up,” Leviner said. “This was big, and we know that. But again, I feel like the consequence, and who it’s affecting, is not appropriate.”

Lexington loses its appeal

Lexington also made an appeal Tuesday to freeze the pitching availability for the start of the championship so that it would match what would have been in place had the series started on time.

The executive committee voted 8-3 to deny the appeal.

Lexington officials, including coach Brian Hucks, wanted pitch counts based on when the state championship series was expected to start. Lexington said they have lost their competitive advantage they gained by staying in the winners bracket and finishing their series ahead of the lower state.

SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton called the appeal a “selfish move” on Lexington’s behalf.

SCHSL Playoffs

Class 5A

Best-of-3 State Championship Series

Lexington vs. Ashley Ridge/Summerville

Game 1: at Lexington, TBD

Game 2: at Ashley Ridge/Summerville, TBD

Game 3: at Airport High School, if necessary, TBD

Class 4A

Best-of-3 State Championship Series

Laurens vs. James Island

Monday: James Island 5, Laurens 4

Wednesday: James Island at Laurens

Friday: Laurens vs. James Island at neutral site if necessary

Class 3A

Best-of-3 State Championship Series

Powdersville vs. Hanahan

Monday: Hanahan 9, Powdersville 5

Wednesday: Hanahan at Powdersville

May 25: Powdersville vs. Hanahan at neutral site, if necessary

Class 2A

Best-of-3 Championship Series

Mid-Carolina vs. Oceanside Collegiate

Monday: Oceanside 4, Mid-Carolina 0

Wednesday: Oceanside at Mid-Carolina, 6 p.m.

May 25: Mid-Carolina vs. Oceanside at neutral site, if necessary

Class A

Best of 3 Championship Series

Latta vs. Southside Christian

Monday: Southside Christian 8, Latta 6

Wednesday: Latta at Southside Christian

Saturday: Latta vs. Southside Christian at neutral site, if necessary