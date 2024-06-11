Summerville deal BACK ON, Van Dijk talks DELAYED - Liverpool transfer news today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Tuesday, 11 June).

With Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to shake up the squad ahead of the new season.

Wirtz 'agrees deal' with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's star midfielder Florian Wirtz, leaving Liverpool trailing in their wake.

Wirtz, 21, has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe after a stellar season, during which his performances were pivotal in Bayer Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

Now, with Euro 2024 set to take place on home soil starting next week, Wirtz is also eyeing international success with Germany, further raising his profile.

Until recently, Liverpool have been widely mentioned as a potential destination for Wirtz. However, the latest reports coming out of Spain would indicate that the Reds are now facing significant competition from Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso, Florian Wirtz

Xabi Alonso, Florian Wirtz

Newcastle strike terms with Reds target

Reported Liverpool transfer target James Trafford has agreed personal terms with Newcastle ahead of a potential transfer from Burnley.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that a new bid of around £15 million from the Magpies is imminent for the goalkeeper, with ex-club Manchester City set to receive 20 percent of any transfer fee agreed between the two clubs.

Whether that is enough to secure the England squad member remains to be seen.

Trafford was reported to be on Liverpool’s list of new goalkeepers with Caoimhin Kelleher intending to leave the club this summer in order to secure first-team football and Adrian San Miguel stalling over a new contract offer from the Reds.

Kelleher is the long-term back-up to first-choice Alisson Becker but has now spoken on multiple occasions about his desire to strike out and become a No.1 in his own right.

Adrian, meanwhile, intends to return to LaLiga with reports linking him with a free transfer to former club Real Betis.

Those outgoings would leave sporting director Richard Hughes in dire need of solid goalkeeping options heading into Arne Slot’s first season in the Anfield hotseat.

Liverpool RULED OUT of Minteh race

The Liverpool Echo acknowledges that Liverpool are in for wingers and wide attackers this summer but that Yankuba Minteh is unlikely to be one of them.

“The ECHO understands the Reds, while looking to sign a wide player during the forthcoming transfer window, have no current interest in making a move for Minteh despite Slot's admiration of the teenager,” chief Liverpool writer Ian Doyle says.

Yankuba Minteh of Feyenoord.

Yankuba Minteh of Feyenoord.

Having signed the Gambian from OB in Denmark only last summer for around €7 million, Eddie Howe’s side are now reported to be looking for a fee in the region of £40m for the winger, who is coming off a terrific season on loan at Feyenoord.

He worked with Arne Slot at De Kuip and from that perspective the transfer links make sense, and Newcastle would no doubt prefer to cash in on a 19-year-old fringe player than one of their crown jewels like Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes.

Minteh played 27 times for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 10 goals and his form has led to talk of whether Newcastle would be persuaded to cash in this summer.

In the wide areas, Liverpool have been linked with Dario Osorio, a Midtjylland winger who is a full Chile international, as well as Mohammed Kudus of West Ham.

Summerville chase still ON

Liverpool REMAIN in the race to sign the EFL’s Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville despite reports last week that the Reds would look elsewhere for wingers this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that the Anfield club along with Chelsea have scouted the Leeds forward extensively ahead of a potential summer bid.

Summerville, 22, had long been considered one of the Reds’ top transfer targets, coming off a season in which he scored 19 Championship goals for Leeds and won the EFL Player of the Year award.

That was until last week when a Leeds Live report suggested that Liverpool were out of the running for the former Dutch under-21 international and would instead be pursuing a move for Michael Olise of Crystal Palace instead.

That report now appears to have been dismissed by renowned transfer expert Romano, who states it is too early to rule the Reds out.

Wonderkid expected to snub transfer

Mainz wonderkid Brajan Gruda has just enjoyed his breakout Bundesliga season, culminating in a call-up to the national team for Germany’s pre-Euro 2024 camp.

The winger finished the season in strong form, scoring three goals in the final six matches of the German league campaign.

He was instrumental in Mainz’s miraculous escape from relegation after the team looked dead and buried following an 8-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in March.

His form had previously brought him onto the radar of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle in the Premier League as well as German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Brajan Gruda, Mainz 05

Brajan Gruda, Mainz 05

It was previously reported by Sport Bild that he could be available for around €20 million, a relatively low sum but perhaps indicative of the fact that Gruda’s current contract only extends until 2026.

However, Sky Germany is now reporting that Mainz EXPECT Gruda to remain at the club next season, despite links appearing with Bayern.

Florian Plettenberg states that initial talks over a deal with the Bavarian giants have taken place but Gruda is in no hurry to leave his current club.

Reds profit from Luis Alberto sale

Liverpool are set for a small cash injection from the sale of former Red Luis Alberto to Qatari side Al Duhail.

The Reds signed attacking midfielder Alberto from Sevilla in 2014 for approximately £7m but he failed to make an impression on Merseyside, eventually joining Lazio on a permanent transfer in 2016.

Liverpool only managed to recoup just over £4m from the sale, with Alberto thriving following his move to Rome. He ended up making 307 appearances for the Italian side, scoring 52 times and providing 79 assists.

However, despite Liverpool making a loss on the Spanish international, who featured just 12 times for the Reds, they are set to earn some cash from his upcoming move to the Middle East.

After eight years at Lazio, Alberto is set to make the move to Qatar imminently, with a medical booked in for the near future. The deal will reportedly set Al Duhail back £8.5m.

That's good news for Liverpool, who still have a 12% sell-on clause inserted in Alberto's Lazio contract. As a result, they should receive a fee of around £1m from the sale of the 31-year-old, according to Liverpool Echo.

Van Dijk contract talks 'put off'

Liverpool intend to DELAY contract talks with Virgil van Dijk until the end of 2024, according to a shock new report.

The Liverpool captain is one of three high-profile stars out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 season alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There has been no breakthrough in talks for any of the trio at this stage with new transfer supremos Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards having only officially taken up their roles at the start of the month.

Van Dijk is a reported transfer target for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga as well as Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League.

The 32-year-old recently stated that it wouldn't make sense for the club to conduct contract talks at this stage and according to Football Insider the focus right now is on transfers.

A report states that Liverpool won’t prioritise talks with Van Dijk until the end of the calendar year, with the Dutchman free to discuss terms with overseas clubs in January.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Arne Slot is keen for Van Dijk to continue at the club, according to the report, while Van Dijk recently talked up his fellow countryman’s arrival, saying he was looking forward to getting started.

Diaz deal 'almost impossible'

It will be 'almost impossible' for Barcelona to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz this summer due to their financial difficulties, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Diaz was one of Liverpool's stronger performers in the final third last season, especially following the turn of the year, and finished the campaign with 13 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The 27-year-old helped the Reds secure Champions League qualification, while he was also essential to Liverpool's success in the Carabao Cup during Jurgen Klopp's final campaign.

However, despite a promising end to the season, Diaz has been touted with an Anfield exit in the summer transfer window, with Barcelona the club most keen on the winger's signature.

They are not the only side to have shown interest in the attacker, with Paris Saint-Germain having also been linked previously.

