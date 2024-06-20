Can Summerville become a top Premier League player?

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the panel spoke about in-demand Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville and whether he will become a top Premier League player in the future.

Reporter Adam Pope said: "He's got all of the talent and a lot of the time we see the hard work going in. I do accept there were some injuries this season, or having to manage muscle conditions, but hard work isn't just about running, it's about being mentally prepared and totally focused on it.

"For somebody like him, the world is his oyster if he combines it all together and completely commits to it because he could be a prodigious talent. He is only 22."

The Dutch winger has been linked with moves to several top-flight clubs this summer and Pope added: "He was probably the first name and had been for a while who, if Leeds didn't go up, he was probably the prime one that would go.

"He's had Premier League experience, last year he gets 21 goals in all competitions and double figures for assists. Clearly he's better than the Championship and there's definitely a Premier League future for him. I just wonder how far can he go?"

Presenter Jonny Buchan said: "I'm not convinced he's top-end Premier League. Is he Premier League? Probably, but I think as it stands right now, at the middle to bottom end.

"I'm not just saying this with hindsight because he's going and you do the whole 'play him down when they're leaving'. There were a lot of games where, for me, he left a lot out there and you thought 'you could have done more today'. That makes me question whether he is that top-end Premier League player."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix concluded: "I'm with Jonny in that I would be surprised if a Premier League team don't come and get him, but also I don't think he's top, top end - at the moment at least."

