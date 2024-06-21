Summertime youth golf clinic has cultivated junior athletic talent in Aiken for decades

Jun. 21—The Palmetto Golf Club hosted an Aiken Hook a Kid on Golf session this week, the second in a series of five weeklong golf camps for children ages 8-13. This summer marks the 22nd year of the clinic by the Aiken Junior Sports Association.

Aiken Hook a Kid on Golf is a local chapter of the national Hook a Kid on Golf initiative under the National Alliance of Youth Sports.

Last week, the clinic took place at Cedar Creek Golf Club. In the following weeks, it will be held at Houndslake Country Club, First Tee at USC Aiken and Woodside Country Club.

Although registrations are closed for this summer's clinics, they will open again in February 2025 and will be available online at aikenjuniorsports.org.

At Aiken Hook a Kid on Golf, kids are introduced to the game, learn golf rules and etiquette plus different skills such as putting and chipping.

AJSA President and Aiken Hook a Kid on Golf Program Coordinator Mark Mahoney talked about what makes this clinic special to him and to its volunteers.

"Our goal is to teach and bring the next generation of golfers in," he said. "We're all volunteers. We love the game of golf and we know what it's done for us, and we want to share that with these kids. That's why we're here."

Mahoney also talked about the history of Aiken's Hook a Kid on Golf program, noting that it was founded just over two decades ago thanks to donations made in honor of amateur golfer Frank R. Lock Jr. following his death in 2000.

According to Mahoney, the Aiken clinic has hosted nearly 4,000 children since its inception, inspiring multiple generations of future golfers.

"To watch these kids from the beginning of the week to the end of the week, and where they go and where they end up, it's just amazing," Mahoney said.

Teaching on the range this week was Tom Moore, Palmetto Golf Club's pro emeritus, who has been volunteering for the clinic since it began. Moore has taught some notable athletes, including professional golfer Kevin Kisner.

"Whenever I first came to Aiken there weren't any junior golfers ... they didn't have junior programs," said Moore, who added that he enjoys watching students progress throughout the week. "[You] get to see kids on Monday that can't swing the club at all and then by Friday, they can not only swing it, they can hit [the ball] a long ways."

Jim Marra, a clinic volunteer and vice president of the AJSA, said he has been working at these clinics for eight years.

He said one of the reasons he continues to return is because he loves to see students succeed.

"It's the smiles," he said. "It's the one great shot they make that's over the top."

He recalled that during the week, one of the campers sank a putt from about 25 feet away. "Everybody just cheered, and that's it."

Several students spoke about their experience at the clinic at Palmetto.

Hayden McAlister said "it's been really fun, and I really liked chipping and putting." While this week was her first time at the clinic, it wasn't her first time playing golf: "I play with my dad a lot," she said.

Emma McMurtrie said she enjoyed how engaging the clinic was.

"You get to learn how to golf while having fun," she said. "And it's not boring, it's not just repetitive, and just doing the same thing over and over again. They try to do different things every time you're at the stations."

Cameron McAliser summed up his experience.

"I feel like it's really fun whenever we get to try new things everyday," he said.