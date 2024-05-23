SummerSlam coming to Minneapolis for 2 nights in 2026

Cody Rhodes celebrates during Night Two of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - SummerSlam is coming to Minneapolis for a two-night event in 2026.

WWE announced U.S. Bank Stadium will host SummerSlam over two nights on Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. WWE and Minnesota Sports and Events will host "fan and community events" in the days leading up to and after SummerSlam.

This marks the first Premium Live Event in Minneapolis since "TLC: Tables Ladders and Chairs" in 2019, a press release says, and marks the first time WWE will host a stadium event in the city.

"U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situated in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base," said Chris Legentil, WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications. "We’re excited to bring two nights of SummerSlam to Minneapolis in 2026."

This comes after it was announced Las Vegas would host Wrestlemania after it was tossed out Minneapolis could be a possible host for the popular WWE event in the coming years.

"We are thrilled to welcome the WWE Universe to Minnesota for SummerSlam," said Wendy Blackshaw, President and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events. "We will make this summertime wrestling extravaganza accessible for fans of all ages. Through a variety of festivities and ancillary events in the Twin Cities and affordable tickets to the main events at U.S. Bank Stadium, this will be a SummerSlam for all."

To register for presale tickets, click here.