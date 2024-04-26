Summers-Newton wins another Para-swimming Euros gold

Summers-Newton made her GB debut at the 2018 Europeans in Dublin [Getty Images]

Britain's Maisie Summers-Newton won her second gold medal at the Para-swimming European Open Championships in Madeira with victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

The 21-year-old world and Paralympic champion set out strongly from the start and finished well clear of her rivals in one minute 32.62 seconds.

Silver went to Hungary’s Evelin Szaraz who was almost eight seconds behind, with Ireland’s Nicole Turner third.

Summers-Newton, who is set to compete in her second Paralympics later this year in Paris, had claimed the SM6 200m individual medley title on Tuesday.

"The breaststroke is my favourite event and my strongest stroke and I am really pleased with how it went," she said after Friday's victory.

"Going straight into the final without a heat, it was a solid swim and only a second off my personal best so I can’t ask for much more at this time of year.

"When I get home it will be focusing on developing that speed and strength and that power across the whole race."

Her success brings GB's medal tally to 20, including 11 golds, with one day of competition to go, and follows Olivia Newman-Baronius, Grace Harvey and Callie-Ann Warrington all claiming gold on Thursday.

Newman-Baronius added the SM14 200m individual medley title to her 200m freestyle silver medal.

Harvey took the SB5 100m breaststroke crown while newcomer Warrington finished clear of the field in the S10 butterfly final.

Ellie Challis took silver in the 50m freestyle, with bronze medals for Will Ellard (S14 200m medley) and 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith (S7 50m butterfly).