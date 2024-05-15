Summers ends Mount View baseball's sectional cliffhanger

May 15—HINTON — Mount View baseball's white-knuckle battle to climb out of the loser's bracket in Class A sectional play came to a halt on Tuesday night when second-seeded Summers County tripped up the Golden Knights 12-2.

Brandon Isaac led the Bobcats' 10-hit attack, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Robey Brown went 2-for-3 with a double for Summers County (19-9) while Jacob Boone went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Five Bobcats pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts over the six-inning rout.

Hunter Muncy had two hits to lead the Golden Knights, which ended their successful second season under head coach Joe Rifffe at 15-12 overall.

Mount View was upended 15-8 by McDowell County rival River View in winner's bracket play last week but shook it off to topple Greater Beckley Christian 7-5 in a game that saw Muncy strike out 13 Crusaders batters. The Golden Knights went on to knock off River View 8-7 in a loser's bracket rematch at Nick Shaffron Field led by a 10-strikeout performance by Jackson Rose, setting up last night's date with the Bobcats.

Summers County travels to Lindside to face top-seeded James Monroe in tonight's sectional championship game. Should the Bobcats prevail, a second game will be played on Thursda,

Late Softball

James Monroe 10

Midland Trail 9

LINDSIDE — The James Monroe softball team survived a double-digit attack from the Midland Trail lineup as well as a seven-run deficit on Monday, rallying for a one-run Class A regional series opener win.

Chloe Bert went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Mavericks. Bryleigh Thomas went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored for JM. Evey Hart went went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Thomas went the distance in the circle for the Mavs, striking out six and walking one over seven innings. She allowed nine runs — six of which were earned — off 11 hits.

Pitcher Madison Rader absorbed the loss for Midland Trail.

Kylie Ramsey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored to pace the Patriots' offense. Jessee Skaggs went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Trinity Wilson had a double and Jenna Stonestreet knocked out a triple.

The Mavericks will travel to Hico today for the second game of the best-of-three series. If the Patriots prevail, both teams will return to Lindside to settle game three.