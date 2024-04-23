Summers County to hold 2nd Annual New River Carp Open

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County will be holding its Second Annual New River Carp Open this week.

The opening ceremony is Tuesday night, April 23, 2024, and anglers will begin fishing bright and early at 8 AM on Wednesday. April 24, 2024.

Anglers will fish non-stop for the next 78 hours in teams of four. There are 40 teams in this year’s tournament with 120 anglers from 13 different states. The team with the four biggest carp by weight will be declared the winner. Last year’s winners totaled 4 carp weighing in at 130 pounds.

Even in just its second year, the fishing contest is a hot commodity in the area as tournament spots sold out in seven minutes.

The tournament will be taking place along the banks of the Greenbrier River with home base at Willowwood Country Club and Golf Course.

