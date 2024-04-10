Summers County Comprehensive High School names new Head Football Coach

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A new head coach will soon lead the Summers County Bobcats onto the gridiron in 2024.

Justin Pugh gained approval for the head coaching position from the Summers County Board of Education at a meeting held on April 9, 2024. Summers County’s new hire comes after the recent resignation of former head coach, Josh Evans.

Pugh has served as a football coach within the Summers County football system at the middle school and youth league levels. Pugh also grew up playing for the Bobcats as an undersized yet overperforming offensive and defensive lineman.

David Warvel, Superintendent of Summers County Schools, said his committee did an excellent job of narrowing the candidates.

“After the first round of interviews, we had quite a few people that were pretty good, so that’s a good thing to have in a high school sporting program. So, they brought back some candidates for a second round of interviews and this was the name that was brought to my office,” said Warvel.

This past season, the Bobcats went 6-5, falling to Wahama High School in the first round of the Class A playoffs. The Bobcats are returning an upperclassmen-heavy squad for this upcoming football season.

