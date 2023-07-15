New Summerfield football coach was a national champion diver

Dylan Szegedi has been an All-American and a national champion. Now he’s the Summerfield varsity football coach.

Szegedi was tabbed recently to take over the program from Alex Lipka, who announced he was stepping down this spring.

“I’m more than excited,” Szegedi said. “I’m honored to be the Summerfield football coach. We had our first seven-on-seven the other night and I liked how we competed. That’s just one step. We will keep going with seven-on-sevens, have our camp at the end of the month then take a little break and go into two-a-days.

“I think we can compete this year and the sky can be the limit for us.”

Szegedi, 30, coached four seasons at Bedford before joining the Summerfield staff last season. He’s a social studies teacher at Summerfield.



The Oregon, Ohio, native graduated from Toledo St. Francis in 2011 where he played football and was on the Knights swim team. After high school he went to Wayne State University in Detroit where he was a two-time national champion diver, earning All-American honors eight times and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. He was the GLIAC diver of the year multiple times and all-academic performer.

He always knew he wanted to coach. In fact, his first coaching gig was teaching diving to younger kids while he was in high school.

“I had always wanted to coach, since I was young,” he said. “I’ve always loved it. I knew it was something I wanted to do, teaching, too. I knew that would be my path.”

He owes a lot of his coaching pedigree from his high school coaches.

“I really enjoyed my high school football experience at St. Francis,” he said. “I had really good coaches. They taught me more than just football – how to be a man, how to be respectful. They are people that changed my life and taught me more than I could have asked of them.

“When it came time to decide what I wanted to do, I wanted to make the difference that my coaches did for me to my students and players.”

In eight years coaching football, he’s always been on the defensive side. He was the Bulldog defensive coordinator last year and intends to continue calling the defense.

“I think I’ve always been more of a defensive-minded coach,” he said. “It’s always something that just clicked with me, and I have a passion for.”

He has brought in a new offensive coordinator, Geoff Skibinski, who he’s coached for more than a decade.

“He and I have done this quite a few years,” he said. “I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Szegedi said the numbers of players out this summer for workouts has been good.

“We have some good young numbers,” he said. “Our freshman class is pretty sizeable. Our older groups are still a little smaller. Our middle school numbers are bigger. We’re hanging tough.”

Lipka stepped down after four years and a 19-19 overall record after accepting a job with Blissfield schools. Summerfield went 5-4 last year, narrowly missing the post-season. The Bulldogs have been in the playoffs six of the past 10 years.

Summerfield Athletic Director Kelly Kalb said the Bulldog community is excited to have him on board.

“Coach Szegedi is a great man of Football,” Kalb said. “We at Summerfield are blessed to have him and his staff. We’re excited for this football season.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: New Summerfield football coach was a national champion diver