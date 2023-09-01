Summer transfer window grades for every Premier League club

Which Premier League team 'won' the summer transfer window?

With a record amount of money spent, teams splashed the cash in pursuit of their dreams and so many big players moved around this summer.

Based on their business in the summer transfer window, below you will find grades and analysis on all 20 Premier League clubs.

Teams who failed and squads are weaker

The three new boys didn't strengthen their promotion-winning squads and in the case of Burnley and Sheffield United that was very surprising given how hard they've worked to get back up to the Premier League. Luton have made a few savvy signings but are basically hoping for the best. Crystal Palace failed to replace Wilfried Zaha in attack and although they kept hold of Olise and Eze, who is going to score the goals they need to finish comfortably above the relegation scrap?

Given their financial situation Wolves had a host of outgoings with Neves, Moutinho, Coady, Jimenez, Traore, Nunes and Costa all leaving and they barely replaced them. Everton are also in a very similar position financially and their summer business (the Beto signing aside) shows it. There is also a worry that Bournemouth have tried to become something they're not. In theory they've made some good signings but the Cherries are trying to change their playing style under Iraola and probably needed a bigger overhaul of their squad.

Teams who got a pass grade but should have done better

The big boys in this section may feel a little hard done by to be here but it feels like they all needed to sign one more player to make this a truly successful window. Liverpool just about got the new midfield they needed in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai leading the way but that was more reactive than proactive work. They still need a new center back and right back to sort out their defensive imbalance. Manchester United left it late to add the holding midfielder they needed but the signings of Hojlund and Mount seemed like getting who they could rather than who they should sign. Newcastle made a splash by signing Sandro Tonali but they then invested in youth with most of their other signings and it seemed like this summer was the time to go and get a top-class winger and left back to solidify their top four status.

Brentford did savvy business, as always, but it still feels like they're going to be hit hard by the loss of Ivan Toney for most of the season and David Raya leaving for Arsenal. Brighton lost two huge players in Caicedo and Mac Allister but Ansu Fati's arrival bolsters their attacking options considerably but can the Seagulls juggle the added rigors of European action this season? Fulham managed to hold on to Joao Palhinha but their failure to properly replaced talisman and goal machine Aleksandar Mitrovic will be a problem.

Teams who passed with flying colors and improved their squad

Reigning champs Manchester City added incredible depth with Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic making their squad stronger despite losing Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer and Ilkay Gundogan. Title rivals Arsenal did some great business and most of it was early on which made it even better. Declan Rice is a generational talent, while Kai Havertz will prove valuable throughout the season in multiple roles. Long-term Jurrien Timber will improve Arsenal's versatility too and his injury was a blow, while David Raya adds real competition in goal. Could they have added another forward option to ease the load on Gabriel Jesus? Probably but that's if we are being picky.

From north to west London, Chelsea did tons of business to totally reshape their squad and Mauricio Pochettino will be very happy with his new additions. They could have added a more experienced goalkeeper but Disasi, Caicedo, Lavia, Jackson, Palmer and Nkunku are all hungry, talented youngsters and the best business Chelsea did was managing to move on so many unhappy and out of favor players for decent money.

West Ham used the Declan Rice money brilliantly to add Ward-Prowse, Alvarez and Kudus as they look stronger overall despite losing their talisman. That can also strangely be said for Tottenham as they've coped very well with losing legendary striker Harry Kane. Signing James Maddison was a masterstroke, Micky van de Ven has looked superb in central defense and Guglielmo Vicario is a great addition in goal too. Ange Postecoglou has brought a totally new approach and this feels like it is just the start of an exciting new era for Spurs.

Aston Villa made some top quality additions to strengthen every part of their squad with Tielemans, Torres, Diaby and Llenget significantly strengthening them and Unai Emery's side can now compete in the Premier League and in Europe. Nottingham Forest made some incredible deals on deadline day to significantly strengthen their squad upon the departure of Brennan Johnson to Spurs, with Sangare and Hudson-Odoi huge additions.

