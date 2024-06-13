The summer’s top transfer sagas: Rashford, Branthwaite, Fernandes

The transfer window opens on Friday, June 14, the same day the European Championships begin. Manchester United have until August 30 at 11pm UK time to complete their business.

Ineos are overseeing their first transfer window at Manchester United. The focus has shifted from Erik ten Hag’s future to preparation for the 2024/25 season.

Fans want to see better players come in and those considered surplus to requirements sold, and reports suggest the new co-owners are planning a squad overhaul.

It’s clear United need reinforcements after finishing eighth in the Premier League, but our recruitment is going to be determined by how many sellable players we are unable to find buyers for.

There are plenty of transfer sagas that are likely to rumble on during the weeks ahead, potentially right up to transfer deadline day.

Which players are set to attract the most headlines?

Someone at United needs to get to the bottom of Rashford’s problems. Then a decision needs to be made on his future because there is no point in keeping a player who, not only looks unhappy all of the time but doesn’t appear to be focused on his football.

Rashford is woefully out of form but moving him on won’t be easy. PSG tend to be the first club people jump to when they consider potential destinations for the underwhelming United forward, but they’ve got Financial Fair Play restrictions to keep in mind and may feel their money would be better spent on another star to replace Kylian Mbappe.

The 26-year-old has just endured one of the worst seasons of his career, scoring eight goals in 43 games. It cost him a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Barcelona have been linked with Rashford but that doesn’t sound realistic considering their financial situation.

Although Toney has put effort into making Brentford sound like a prison, with pathetic pleas to bigger clubs, an eight-month ban for breaches of the FA’s betting rules hindered those chances in the past. With one year left on his contract, where will Toney move this summer?

Any team needing a proven goal scorer will have Toney on their list, and very close to the top of it. The 28-year-old has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

A lot depends on how much Brentford will demand for Toney’s signature. With just 12 months left to run on his deal, it is their final chance to cash in on the England striker.

Nobody could imagine Casemiro performing as poorly as he did last season. The Brazilian fell off a cliff and is strongly linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League.

United will sell Casemiro to free up space on the wage bill, though a top replacement needs to be identified to be our midfield anchor next season.

Casemiro’s form cost him a place in Brazil’s 2024 Copa America squad. The 32-year-old is understood to be open to spending his final years as a player elsewhere.

If United want to add firepower to their attack, Olise is the right man to provide that, granted he can stay fit. The Crystal Palace winger is attracting significant interest from Chelsea too.

After signing a four-year contract with Palace last August, it has been well documented that there’s a complicated release clause that becomes active this summer. The player’s representatives are eager to get a deal across the line, but it remains to be seen if United will have the funds to sign one of the hottest properties in the Premier League.

United are strong candidates to secure Olise’s signature. Perhaps the Reds can send Aaron Wan-Bissaka the other way in an exchange deal.

Bruno Fernandes

It would be a bold move to sell United’s most influential player, but Fernandes is at a stage in his career where he is desperate to win the biggest honours.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the Portugal international, who will be playing a key role in Roberto Martinez’s side at Euro 2024 this summer.

Fernandes won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award last season and played a huge role in United’s FA Cup triumph over Man City at Wembley to assist Kobbie Mainoo for the winning goal.

I hope Fernandes stays, but I can’t ignore the feeling that United might sell if they get the right offer.

The Moroccan struggled throughout his season-long loan at United but started to positively impact games when played in his preferred No. 6 role towards the end of the season. That means United have a decision to make because there is an option to sign him permanently.

One way or another, Amrabat won’t be returning to Fiorentina because there is plenty of interest from bigger clubs in Italy.

I wouldn’t be against keeping Amrabat as a squad player.

There are currently no indications Antony will depart United this summer despite widespread speculation over the player’s future.

United fans wouldn’t lose sleep if he is sold, which is telling since he has had two seasons at the club.

I could see the Brazilian being axed this summer.

The former Barcelona defender has had a mixed season at Nice. After a strong start to the 2023/24 season, Todibo’s performances digressed after the turn of the year. Admittedly, the same could be said for the rest of that OGC Nice side, but it may be worth considering when comparing the French defender to other targets.

There is an obvious connection between Nice and United, which could benefit us if a player like Todibo is on our radar.

It wouldn’t be a difficult deal to do.

As things stand, Maguire intends to stay at United, although a move away has not been completely ruled out.

The England defender missed out on a place in the Euro 2024 squad because he failed to recover in time. That means he gets the summer off to assess his career.

I would happily keep Maguire at United because he was our best defender last season – but if the right offer comes in, we would be stupid to refuse it.

Jarrad Branthwaite

The Everton defender was among the best young players in the Premier League last season.

Unlucky to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad this summer, Branthwaite could be set for a big move away from the Toffees following a terrific breakthrough campaign.

That has resulted in interest from United.

This deal will come down to how much Everton are willing to settle for, but I can’t see United having their pants pulled down for Branthwaite’s signature.

