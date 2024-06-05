Summer time fun: How does throwing a frisbee turn into golf?

Jun. 4—Disc golf has been a hobby of mine for almost the past two years and there's something about it that just pulls you in.

Keep in mind that it does have the word golf in it so of course it is going to be frustrating. In fact, I first played back in 2016 when I was still a high schooler and was so bad that I did not play again for nearly six years.

But now that I've been patient and taken the game less seriously, I have fallen in love with the sport.

Keep in mind throughout this article that I am a right handed player and discs will do the exact opposite when a lefty throws them.

Before we dive into some of the local courses and the logistics of specific discs, let's go over the main goals of disc golfing.

It really is a simple sport. Just like golf, each throw counts as a stroke but you are aiming to make your disc in a chained basket not a hole. Most courses will have a concrete pad or some sort of tee box for you to throw from to start. Most holes will also be par threes.

There is also two ways to throw a disc. Backhand or forehand. As a right handed thrower, throwing backhand means that your disc start heading to the right and then tail off towards the left at the end of the throw. Forehand does the opposite, starting left and ending to the right. There is more complex grips but those are for much more seasoned players.

Finally, there are three kinds of discs: drivers, mid-rangers and putters. Typically you tee off with a driver on most holes but some like how mid-range discs fly more steady and straight. Of course, you putt with the putter because these discs are typically more heavy and easier to control.

Here is where things get a little tricky. Each disc will have four different numbers on them that dictate a different category. In order from left to right these are speed, glide, turn and fade. Not all discs will show the number, that is when you need to look them up online by the type of disc you bought.

Speed is pretty simple and the numbers can range from one to 14. The higher the number, the more power you need behind them to get it to throw properly. drivers typically range anywhere from seven to 14 speed while mid-range discs very. Putters usually have a very low speed because they are meant for accuracy not power.

The next number on a disc would be glide. This number, ranging one to seven, tells you how well the disc will stay up in the air. The higher the number, the more loft it will have. More glide is better for beginners because it helps produce maximum distance.

The third number you will see represents turn. This ranges from a +1 to a -5 and tells you how well the disc will turn over. Turning over means if you throw are a righty throwing back hand, the disc can cut back to the right unlike its typical tendency to go left. The more negative the number, the more the disc will turn back to the right.

Lastly, that final number represents fade and this ranges from a zero to a five. Fade is the opposite of turn, meaning that this number tells the tendency for it to turn back to the left when throwing back handed. The lower the number, the straighter the disc will go.

Now that we've gone over what the numbers mean, here's what I'd recommend for a beginner. Get a driver with around a seven or eight speed with a glide of around four, a turn around 0 or -1.5 and a fade around two.

I do not typically use a mid-range but around a four speed, four glide, zero turn and a one or two fade is typical. Putter is more personal preference The speed does not matter too much but final number does depending if you'd rather throw it more straight or hooked. So between a zero and a two on that final number.

It's time we finally talk about where you can play around the Clinton area. Personally I have only played three courses but there are a few more options that I personally haven't check out yet.

My personal favorite course is the Westbrook Park course over in DeWitt. This 18 hole course plays tough with a good amount of walking but it sure is pretty and well covered.

A nice small course right off of highway 67 down in Folletts, at Folletts park. This one is wide open and really gives you an opportunity to work on your game.

The other course that I've had the opportunity to play is the one here in Clinton out at Eagle Point park. In my opinion this one is not great for beginners and is a pretty tough course to play. It also is not kept up very well and is hard to follow the path in my opinion.

There are other courses in the area that I have not played such as the one at Millcreek Park in Fulton, which I have heard floods relatively easy. As well as a nine hole course at Kelly Park over in Morrison.

There are also a plethora of options down in the quad cities as well as Iowa City and Cedar Rapids to choose from.