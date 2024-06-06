SUMMER SWING: Gilbert discusses Tigers' plans for summer, spring improvement

Jun. 6—Going into the summer, members of the Tahlequah Tigers football team is looking to focus on their physical aspects.

Head coach Brad Gilbert stresses not only physicality, but also discipline. While they might not seem connected, the weight room is going to add that physicality and give the Tigers a discipline Gilbert said they were lacking last season.

"We want to be a more disciplined team; we were not that last year," Gilbert said. "We also want to see what they retained from the past two years but we were pleasantly surprised."

On Monday, June 10, the Tigers will return to the weight room after a two-week break following spring practices. The summer will prove the most important time for THS' weight room development.

The weight room will not just add the physical aspect to the Tigers; Gilbert also sees the mental side getting a boost.

Gilbert thinks the confidence from strong summer workouts will translate into success in the fall.

"[Workouts] are important, more so in the mind game. The weight room builds confidence," Gilbert said. "The more confident player you are, the better you will be. Now that is not being an arrogant or cocky player. But it is a one-on-one battle, and you have to believe you are as good as or better than the guy across from you."

Before the summer started, though, the Tigers completed their spring workout schedule. It lasted 10 days, and THS was able to see what returning players retained from the fall. Gilbert was also able to determine made players made the step up in the offseason.

"One thing is, they got reps every day, and with that, we saw improvement," Gilbert said. "They were understanding what to do, they showed us they know what to do. Maybe we didn't see that on day one, but by day 10, we saw that. We know they will continue to develop and move forward, and they'll give themselves an opportunity to start on Friday."

During the final day of the camp, the Tigers scrimmaged with Owasso, Claremore and Booker T. Washington. Gilbert said he saw a lot of progress from the first day.

Having players step up is key for the Tigers. While they aren't losing many seniors, they are losing some strong talent on both sides of the ball.

The biggest loss will be the four starting linebackers from last season.

Despite the defense losing nearly all of its key units, the offense is mainly intact, with just two starting players moving on.

"We are losing a large group of seniors, but if we think about what we have currently, we are returning nine starters on offense. That is something people don't understand," Gilbert said. "Defensively we lose the bulk of our linebackers, but outside of that, we return almost everyone. Experience is an important thing we have. We have enough experience around those few that they can give those players the confidence."

On Thursday, June 8, the Tigers start their yearly seven-on-seven camps. THS opens the year at home against Pryor. After that, the Tigers will compete in at least one of these scrimmages a week until their dead period.

Although there aren't any pads involved, these scrimmages allow teams to see what players have retained since the spring.

"That is always important; it gives us an idea of who has a good understanding of offense and defense," Gilbert said. "Seeing the development continue from guys is important. We know what [our stars] are going to do. They need to continue to develop, but it gives us a chance to find out about those guys who are not so sure."

THS and PHS starts at noon on Thursday, June 6.

