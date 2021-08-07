Summer Streets returns to Manhattan this weekend
There will be free public art installations, performances and activities along the seven miles of car-free streets.
There will be free public art installations, performances and activities along the seven miles of car-free streets.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
"You may never see anything like it again," an announcer said.
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
Golden State just might be done when it comes to free-agent acquisitions.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Even in a salary cap-conscious NBA world without dumb general managers, 10 contracts still have to be the worst. These are them.
The first stock report of the 2021 season takes a look at the Cowboys who were able to suit up on Thursday night. It was a good night for some of the youth, and some of the vets had a different story.
The Warriors will ask fan-favorite Iguodala to accentuate his strengths on the court while mentoring the young players with untapped potential off it.
Warriors fans eagerly await the video of Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson on a boat together in the San Francisco Bay.
Andre Iguodala won't be joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
Richard Bland has played professionally since 1996 and he's showing his veteran insight on Twitter towards Bryson DeChambeau.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Dwight Howard played with some of the best players in NBA history during his first two stints with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard officially signed for his third tour of duty with the Lakers on Friday as the team's roster overhaul officially kicked into high gear.
But are the Warriors interested in Simmons at the price the 76ers are asking?
Steph Curry took to Twitter on Friday afternoon ...
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
France handed Team USA its first Olympic loss since 2004 on July 25. Can it make it two in a row for the gold medal?