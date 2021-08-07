Summer Spotlight Series: Hunt says it's time to step up

Aug. 7—LUMBERTON — Lumberton's La'Kayia Hunt had a breakout season as a sophomore on the Pirates' girls basketball team last winter.

Now, as she becomes an upperclassman, she knows she'll need to step into a leadership role to help the team be successful, something she discussed on the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

"I feel like I can improve being a leader, stepping up this year and trying to get a championship, trying to get Player of the Year," Hunt said. "I just feel like I need to step up."

Hunt averaged 8.2 points, four rebounds, four assists and 3.8 steals per game last season as the Pirates went 4-8 in coach Ivy Johnson's first season. The Pirates will now look to build as the team's core becomes upperclassmen.

"Some of us know what's coming next, so we know what to expect this year," Hunt said. "We're just putting in hard work, dedication, just putting it all in, 100%."

To view the full interview, which includes Hunt's perspective on the challenges of being a three-sport athlete, how a trip to the state championship meet has motivated her, and her outlook on her first varsity volleyball season, see the video at the top of the page.