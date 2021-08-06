What Summer Slide? These Toys and Games Will Help Ease Your Child's Transition Back to School

chemistry set, Wow in the World book

When I was a kid, my stay-at-home mom was rigorous about preventing my sister and me from experiencing the "summer slide," keeping us ready to go back to school with workbooks, educational television, field trips, and so many library books. Now with my own son, I've been, well, lazier about such things. After the year we've had, when I'm not working and he's not in camp, we've been focused more on fun. But if you're like me, you may be wondering if there are some last-minute ways to prepare your kids to go back to school without making them feel anxious about it.

Fortunately for us, this does not have to be like those torturous days of 2020, when we were learning how to teach our kids at home. We can probably even ease our kids' brains back into work mode, and they won't even realize we're doing it—or at the very least, they won't complain that we are. Thanks to so many educational-but-entertaining toys, apps, and books available for kids today, they'll be ready for the classroom in no time. Maybe they'll even look forward to tackling math, science, reading, and social studies with their teachers and friends again.

Below are several of our favorite ways to get kids ready to go back to school:

Best STEM Toys and Books for Hands-On Learning Fun

While some kids take naturally to math and science, others need a little convincing. We think it's possible to prevent dread of numbers and formulas by showing them early on that these subjects are the stuff of puzzles and games. For preschoolers, that can mean playing cashier at a working cash register from Fat Brain Toys or joining a game of Zingo with numbers. In later years, you can explore concepts of organic chemistry together by putting together molecule models with this kit from Old Nobby. And no one can resist a good physics lesson when it involves shooting rockets into the air, courtesy of National Geographic.

Best Subscription Boxes That Teach Geography and Science

One of the many things we've learned over the last year-plus is that it is exhausting to make decisions for the whole family all day, every day. Subscription boxes take some of that pressure off of parents. Even better, subscription toy boxes mean your kids get a fun surprise every month that you don't have to come up with on your own. KiwiCo has become a pandemic favorite, with its variety of crates for art, tinkering, and STEM learning, but we also like that the Atlas Crate teaches geography through fun projects for 6–11-year-olds. Little Passports has also been helping kids travel the world from their home, with adventures for kids from preschool age through 12 years old. We were thrilled to learn that educational toy retailer Fat Brain Toys also has a subscription service with kits that encourage kids to build, create, read, and play while learning about geography, science, history, and more.

Best Books to Keep Brains Active in the Summer

If you've got a kid who isn't wholeheartedly enthusiastic about reading, you may have better luck getting them engaged with graphic novels. As the first day of school approaches, Raina Telgemeier's Guts, loosely based on her own experiences with anxiety as a fourth grader, is both entertaining and a great way to show kids that some of those icky feelings are totally normal. Speaking of icky, earlier this year, Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz, the folks behind the popular kids' podcast "Wow in the World," published their first book, The How and Wow of the Human Body. Gross things are so often the way to pique scientific curiosity in kids (well, and adults too).

Like adults, kids can also get satisfaction from learning very weird things and then sharing them with friends, and FACTopia by Kate Hale, connects 400 bits of knowledge together in unusual ways. Finally, if you're still feeling like your kids need a straightforward refresher on what they (should have) learned in school last year, you can pick up a workbook from School Zone, which offers big spiral-bound books that cover all subjects by grade, as well as books that cover individual subjects. They're not the lightest read, but they get the job done!

Best Apps & Online Classes

While we're all a little wary of how much screen time our kids have had of late, we can still use that technology for good. That may mean you need to buy them their own tablet, like Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 Kids, which gives parents control over which apps kids use, and also includes a kid-proof case and a two-year guarantee to replace the device if somehow it isn't kid-proof. Purchase the HD 10 and get a year of Amazon Kids+, which includes subscriptions to 20,000 Kindle books, audiobooks, and popular apps. You may also want to subscribe to Amazon Kids+ if you've got an Alexa-enabled device, because now Reading Sidekick (which requires that subscription) enables Alexa to read to your kids when you can't.

The Osmo device (a small mirror that reflects objects in front of the tablet back into its camera) allows your kids to do some hands-on learning while using their iPad or other tablet. Get them started with a coding kit, and dream of their future in computer science. And though you're probably excited to get your kids back into real classrooms this year, they can still enjoy some of the benefits of online learning too. Outschool offers thousands of live classes in subjects ranging from geometry and grammar to magic to American Girl doll tea parties and fashion shows. Remind your kids how much they love to interact with teachers and learn something new with a one-off class or a month-long course in a subject they're passionate about.