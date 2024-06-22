Summer races into action at Davenport Speedway

The first race of Summer at Davenport Speedway was also “Ice Cream Night at the Races”. The fans were treated to some great racing action.

Davenport Speedway (SR Promotions)

The cherry on top was the Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Model feature, the final race of the evening. The twenty-five lap main went caution-free. Eighteen of the nineteen starters were still running at the checkered flag.

Travis Denning became the seventh different driver to win an IMCA Late Model feature at Davenport this season. Travis started on the outside of the front row. He did not lead the first lap, but he did lead the rest, en route to the win.

Evan Miller got to within a car-length of the leader, but had to settle for second. Matt Ryan started eleventh and charged to a third-place finish. Andy Nezworski and Mike Goben rounded out the top five.

Late model heat race wins went to Denning, Joe Ross and Chris Lawrence.

While the late models had a scoop of a single flavor, the Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified feature had an assortment of flavors. Four different drivers had a taste for the lead, with Chris Zogg making it back-to-back feature wins. Zogg started tenth and slowly worked his way forward. Chris took the lead from Charlie Mohr on lap twelve and would pull away to a 3.68 second victory.

Mohr held on for a second-place finish. Matt Stein ran top five the entire race before taking third. Early race leader Brandon Durbin finished fourth, ahead of Mitch Way.

The D&K Home Products IMCA SportMod feature yielded a first-time SportMod winner in Josh Starr. Josh ran first or second the whole race, leading the last four laps for the win. Rayce Mullen drove to a second-place finish. Ryan Walker took third, followed by Justin Veloz and Perry Gellerstedt.

Tony VonDresky returned to Competitive Concrete Victory Lane in Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock action. Tony started ninth and made it look easy as he led twelve of the fifteen laps. Donnie Louck rode to second on the high side but could not keep pace with the winner. Landen Chrestensen took third. Cary Brown and Zach Zuberbrier were fourth and fifth respectively.

Shawn McDermott captured his first victory of the year in the Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinder class. Shawn first had to get away from Cyle Hawkins. Once in front he pulled away from the field. Following McDermott and Hawkins to the checkers were Dustin Munn, Drew Wise, and Harrison Horn, in that order.

The Nostalgia Stock Cars were on hand to once again thunder around on the Davenport dirt. One of Davenport’s legends took home yet another victory. Ray Guss Jr. started shotgun on the field and had to chase down Stan O’Brien to claim the win in a John Connolly tribute car. O’Brien took second with Jeff Walker third. Terry Mattly and Austin Honts rounded out the top five.

Next Friday, June 28th is another “Throwback Concession Night” at Davenport Speedway. All six weekly classes will be in action.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 21, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS – THE OUTHOUSE / STORAGE TO GO (19 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 56D-Travis Denning[2]; 2. 88-Evan Miller[7]; 3. 07-Matt Ryan[11]; 4. 7-Andy Nezworski[10]; 5. 1M-Mike Goben[5]; 6. 77-Joe Beal[9]; 7. 54-Kasey Williams[8]; 8. 01-CJ Horn[12]; 9. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[3]; 10. 56W-Gary Webb[4]; 11. 9-Joe Ross[1]; 12. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[13]; 13. 9G-Anthony Guss[14]; 14. 8L-Chris Lawrence[6]; 15. 41-Robbie Jorgensen[17]; 16. 47-AJ Jorgensen[15]; 17. 78-Logan Cloudt[19]; 18. 34-Scott Strauss[18]; 19. 72-Dave Hammond[16]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 56D-Travis Denning[2]; 2. 88-Evan Miller[4]; 3. 56W-Gary Webb[3]; 4. 01-CJ Horn[7]; 5. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[5]; 6. 72-Dave Hammond[1]; 7. 78-Logan Cloudt[6]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 9-Joe Ross[1]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[5]; 3. 1M-Mike Goben[3]; 4. 54-Kasey Williams[4]; 5. 9G-Anthony Guss[2]; 6. 41-Robbie Jorgensen[6]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 8L-Chris Lawrence[3]; 2. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[2]; 3. 07-Matt Ryan[5]; 4. 77-Joe Beal[4]; 5. 47-AJ Jorgensen[6]; 6. 34-Scott Strauss[1]

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (18 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9Z-Chris Zogg[10]; 2. 99M-Charlie Mohr[9]; 3. 53-Matt Stein[4]; 4. 15D-Brandon Durbin[3]; 5. 01M-Mitch Way[8]; 6. 56-Dustin Kroening[12]; 7. 44X-Blaise Lewis[7]; 8. 93-Matt Werner[18]; 9. 2X-Patrick Moore[6]; 10. 07-Jon Coombs[13]; 11. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[1]; 12. 5-Rob Dominacki[2]; 13. 20-Jake Whittington[16]; 14. 9G-Rob Guss[15]; 15. 99-Brandon Jewell[14]; 16. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[5]; 17. 1JR-Ben Chapman[11]; 18. (DNS) 5D-Bob Dominacki

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 15D-Brandon Durbin[3]; 2. 9Z-Chris Zogg[6]; 3. 01M-Mitch Way[5]; 4. 2X-Patrick Moore[4]; 5. 07-Jon Coombs[1]; 6. 20-Jake Whittington[2]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 1JR-Ben Chapman[6]; 2. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[1]; 3. 53-Matt Stein[3]; 4. 99M-Charlie Mohr[5]; 5. 99-Brandon Jewell[4]; 6. 5D-Bob Dominacki[2]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 5-Rob Dominacki[1]; 2. 44X-Blaise Lewis[4]; 3. 56-Dustin Kroening[6]; 4. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[3]; 5. 9G-Rob Guss[2]; 6. 93-Matt Werner[5]

STREET STOCKS – KOEHLER ELECTRIC (13 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[9]; 2. 31-Donnie Louck[6]; 3. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[8]; 4. 81-Cary Brown[3]; 5. 4Z-Zach Zuberbier[7]; 6. 5-Austin Riggs[2]; 7. 17-Andrew Chelf[1]; 8. 88-Jake Lund[4]; 9. 95-Jesse Owen[5]; 10. 78A-Blake Woodruff[10]; 11. 76-Bryan Ritter[12]; 12. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[11]; 13. 89-Cameron Exline[13]

Heat 1 – Top 5 invert (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[6]; 2. 81-Cary Brown[3]; 3. 95-Jesse Owen[4]; 4. 17-Andrew Chelf[2]; 5. 4Z-Zach Zuberbier[5]; 6. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[1]; 7. 89-Cameron Exline[7]

Heat 2 – Top 5 invert (8 Laps): 1. 31-Donnie Louck[4]; 2. 88-Jake Lund[3]; 3. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[5]; 4. 5-Austin Riggs[2]; 5. 78A-Blake Woodruff[6]; 6. 76-Bryan Ritter[1]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME PRODUCTS (16 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 8S-Josh Starr[4]; 2. 777-Rayce Mullen[8]; 3. 9W-Ryan Walker[12]; 4. 43V-Justin Veloz[15]; 5. 39-Perry Gellerstedt[3]; 6. 18C-Dakota Cole[9]; 7. 4G-Kevin Goben[6]; 8. 97-Josh Geigle[1]; 9. 51-Mike Clausen[5]; 10. 71J-Justin Schroeder[2]; 11. 39R-Rance Powell[11]; 12. 88-Trey Grimm[7]; 13. 51X-Cody Weih[13]; 14. 9H-Levi Heath[10]; 15. 43LV-Logan Veloz[16]; 16. (DNS) 29B-Brendon Schultheis

Heat 1 – Top 5 invert (8 Laps): 1. 8S-Josh Starr[4]; 2. 71J-Justin Schroeder[3]; 3. 777-Rayce Mullen[6]; 4. 4G-Kevin Goben[5]; 5. 9H-Levi Heath[7]; 6. 39R-Rance Powell[2]; 7. 51X-Cody Weih[1]; 8. 43V-Justin Veloz[8]

Heat 2 – Top 5 invert (8 Laps): 1. 39-Perry Gellerstedt[3]; 2. 88-Trey Grimm[5]; 3. 18C-Dakota Cole[6]; 4. 51-Mike Clausen[4]; 5. 97-Josh Geigle[2]; 6. 9W-Ryan Walker[7]; 7. 29B-Brendon Schultheis[1]; 8. 43LV-Logan Veloz[8]

SPORT COMPACTS – FRED’S TOWING / CANTRELL TOWING (7 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 4-Shawn McDermott[1]; 2. 28-Cyle Hawkins[4]; 3. 630-Dustin Munn[2]; 4. 14-Drew Wise[6]; 5. 58-Harrison Horn[7]; 6. 13-Zachary Pappas[3]; 7. 13P-Lucas Pappas[5]

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 28-Cyle Hawkins[6]; 2. 630-Dustin Munn[3]; 3. 4-Shawn McDermott[1]; 4. 13P-Lucas Pappas[7]; 5. 13-Zachary Pappas[5]; 6. 14-Drew Wise[2]; 7. 58-Harrison Horn[4]

NOSTALGIA STOCK CARS (10 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 38-Ray Guss Jr; 2. 83-Stan O’Brien; 3. 00RW-Jeff Walker; 4. 50-Terry Mattly; 5. 95-Austin Honts; 6. 00-Dan Kessler; 7. Z1-Zane Zimmerman; 8. 35-Mark Claeys; DNS – 25-Matt Fulton; 112-Pat Tuttle.

Heat 1 top 5 redraw (6 Laps): 1. 83-Stan O’Brien[3]; 2. 35-Mark Claeys[2]; 3. 95-Austin Honts[5]; 4. 00-Dan Kessler[1]; 5. 25-Matt Fulton Jr[4]

Heat 2 top 5 redraw (6 Laps): 1. 38-Ray Guss Jr[5]; 2. 00RW-Jeff Walker[4]; 3. 50-Terry Mattly[3]; 4. Z1-Zane Zimmerman[2]; 5. 112-Pat Tuttle[1]

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.