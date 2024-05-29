Our summer pre-season plan

Another training camp in Salzburger Land

It's all quiet at our training ground these days, but it is less than a month until our new coach Pepijn Lijnders starts working with us along with his new team of assistant coaches. Just like last year, we are training in Salzburger Land and holding a training camp in Saalfelden. There are already two friendly matches scheduled with more planned.

Training camp, friendly matches & more: our schedule for summer 2024

22 June: Performance tests

24 June: First training session in Taxham

29 June: Friendly match (opponents TBC)

6 July, 15:00: Friendly match vs. SV Kuchl in Kuchl

6 to 17 July: Training camp in Saalfelden

13 July, 15:30: Friendly match vs. Sparta Prague in St. Johann/Tirol

17 July: Friendly match (opponents TBC)

20 July: Friendly match (opponents TBC)

26 - 28 July: UNIQA ÖFB Cup first round

2-4 August: First matchday of ADMIRAL Bundesliga 2024/25

6-7 August: Third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League, first leg

10/11 August: Second matchday of ADMIRAL Bundesliga 2024/25

13 August: Third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League, second leg

It was recently confirmed that we are starting our 2024/25 European campaign in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. All the dates, possible opponents and more can be found via the following link.

