Summer plans? Here's some

Jun. 19—Even in June and July, options abound on the area sports calendar. Both in C-U and elsewhere. Sports Editor Matt Daniels offers 10 suggestions to keep an eye on in the coming month:

The Kiwanis C-U Little League tournament championship game takes place at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Zahnd Park in Champaign. Jeremy Brandow Coldwell Banker meets First Federal, with Joey Wright and Dave Leake providing the radio call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.

Getting to the state tournament — and winning a state title — is a realistic goal every summer for the Danville Post 210 Senior Legion baseball team. The Speakers have seven home games at the Carl Gruber Sports Complex in Tilton in the next two weeks, including Wednesday night.

The Junction FC women's soccer team based out of Urbana features several current Illini, former area standouts and current area stars. Two more home matches at Urbana high School — this Sunday against F.C. Spirit and on June 29 against FC Pride — are still on the schedule.

Danville Stadium opened in 1946 and still features talented ballplayers honing their skills each summer at 610 Highland Boulevard via the Prospect League. The Danville Dans have at least two home games on tap for five of the next seven weeks at the venerable venue.

Before fireworks light up the night sky above Memorial Stadium on the Fourth of July, runners will hit the streets in Champaign for the annual Freedom Celebration 5K. The youth run gets going at 8:30 a.m. before the 5K takes place at 9:05 a.m., finishing just outside Memorial Stadium.

Racing happens each Friday night at Farmer City Raceway, the DeWitt County staple. Two notable Friday night attractions: the Baum's Chevrolet Buick UMP Summer Nationals on June 28, along with the Jr. Kimler Memorial and the Bill Marietta Memorial on July 19.

Atkins Golf Club has hosted two men's college tournaments each of the last two springs at the home course for Illinois. Now, the Urbana course will see the state's top amateur golfers descend on the venue from July 16-18 for the 93rd Illinois State Amateur Championship.

The Champaign County Fair has plenty to offer. Including sports. Like dirt track racing on July 19 at the fairgrounds, located at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. Or the demolition derby on July 20. Or harness racing on July 23, monster trucks on July 24 and pro rodeo on July 25.

Several current or former Illini will likely be in the 32-man singles field and 16-man doubles draw when play begins July 22 in the Neitzel Family Open at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana. All in an effort to take home the title in a tournament featuring $25,000 in prize money.

David Keenan vies for his fourth straight Twin City golf title when the two-day, 54-hole event tees off July 27 at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy. A true champion will emerge on July 28 at Lincolnshire Fields County Club in Champaign after playing 36 holes.