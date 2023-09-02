Summer not ready to let go in Ontario as heat marks Labour Day weekend

The beginning of September is often seen as the unofficial start to the fall as many are headed back to school and getting back into their routines. Those who are excited to get back into fall mode will be waiting a while longer as the forecast in the coming days will throw millions back into summer.

A September sizzle may bring the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) the warmest weather of the summer so far. August held onto a seasonably cool trend where Toronto, Ottawa and many other places have failed to hit the 30°C mark. The last time this occurred was in 2008 for Toronto Pearson Airport and has only occurred seven times in the past since 1938. However, that’s all about to change.

image9

A pattern shakeup will usher in a ridge of high pressure, resulting in ample sunshine and summer heat for much of Ontario and this time the high temperatures will stick around.

Temperatures in the high 20s are forecast across the province heading into the weekend, with even warmer temperatures building next week. Monday will be the one to watch as Toronto could hit 32°C or higher, rivalling the city's warmest day of 2023, which was way back on June 2nd with a high of 32.3°C.

Sunday will be the first 30-degree day in Toronto since July 28. Ottawa has not seen temperatures over 30°C since July 11.

image8

While the city of Toronto is no stranger to seeing 30-degree highs in September, it's been three years since the city has reached those temperatures. Since 2013, Toronto has hit 30°C at least once, except in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The forecast for this week is making it likely that this 3-year streak will be broken soon.

Next week's forecast is perfect for those who never want summer to end, however, the heat will be accompanied by high UV levels and dangerous humidity. The majority of Ontario could feel temperatures closer to 40, making the weather conditions dangerous for those affected by the heat. By Tuesday, Ottawa is forecast to feel like 40.

Keep an eye out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in those most susceptible. Wear light clothing and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors.

image10

Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall, but the season does not officially begin until Sept. 23, at 2:50 a.m. EDT this year.

Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 13, as we reveal our 2023 Fall Forecast. We’ll be taking a look at the temperature and precipitation trends for the upcoming season. See what’s in store for your neck of the woods, will the September warmth trickle into the rest of the season?

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

With files from Kayla Christoffer, a digital journalist at The Weather Network, and Rachel Modestino and Nadine Hinds-Powell, meteorologists at The Weather Network.