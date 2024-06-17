Summer nationals roar into Davenport Speedway

The winner of Tuesday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals race at Davenport Speedway, will join an elite group of drivers.

The Summer Nationals tour has competed seven times at Davenport. Four events on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds half-mile track and the last three on the quarter-mile oval. “Mr. Smooth” Billy Moyer has two wins on the half-mile. Scott Bloomquist and Shannon Babb each have one. Races on the quarter-mile track have been won by Bobby Pierce, Chris Simpson, and Ashton Winger.

Five of the Davenport winners account for half of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour championships. Billy Moyer has six titles, while Scott Bloomquist has three. Shannon Babb has won four championships and Bobby Pierce five. Ashton Winger of Senoia, Georgia, is the defending tour champion.

“Terbo” Tyler Erb has won all three Summer Nationals events held so far this year.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals have been around since 1986. This year’s tour consists of 28 events, covering nine states over a five-week period. The Davenport race event is the only Iowa stop on the 2024 schedule.

Also racing on Tuesday will be IMCA SportMods and Street Stocks.

The pit gate opens at 1 p.m., the grandstand at 4 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for Tuesday’s race are $30 for adults and children (ages 5-10) are $15. Pit passes are $40 for adults. Pit passes for children are $20.

This event is co-promoted by Sixteens Race Promotions and Davenport Speedway weekly promoter, SR Promotions.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on West Locust Street in Davenport. For more information, visit here.

DIRTCAR SUMMER NATIONAL RACES AT DAVENPORT

Year Date Track Race winner Hometown

1996 July 15 ½ MILE BILLY MOYER Batesville, AR

1997 July 14 ½ MILE SCOTT BLOOMQUIST Mooesburg, TN

1999 July 11 ½ MILE BILLY MOYER Batesville, AR

2000 July 9 ½ MILE SHANNON BABB Mowequa, IL

2021 July 1 ¼ MILE BOBBY PIERCE Danville, IL

2022 June 16 ¼ MILE CHRIS SIMPSON Oxford, IA

2023 June 21 ¼ MILE ASHTON WINGER Senoia, GA

