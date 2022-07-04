Summer League: Warriors fall to Lakers in California Classic at Chase Center, 100-77

Following their loss in the California Classic opener on Saturday to the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Sunday for Game 2 of the 2022 Summer League.

After missing Saturday’s contest against the Kings, sophomore guard Moses Moody made his 2022 Summer League debut against the Lakers. However, the Warriors couldn’t get into the California Classic win column even with the arrival of Moody.

Following a back and forth opening quarter, the Lakers coasted to a 100-77 win over the Warriors behind dominant second and third quarters.

Lakers rookie Scottie Pipper Jr. continued his impressive Summer League run with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor with three triples, eight assists and three steals in 20 minutes. Syracuse product Cole Swider led the Lakers with 16 points in 20 minutes.

Lester Quinones paced the Warriors with a game-high 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor with three triples and five boards in 25 minutes. Moody was quiet in his first Summer League appearance, scoring nine points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field with five turnovers.

Via @ESPNNBA on Twitter:

Moses Moody got this while falling down 😮 pic.twitter.com/C5pzL4lF3Z — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 4, 2022

After a breakout performance against the Kings in the California Classic opener, Gui Santos struggled to repeat his run from Saturday. The Brazilian second-rounder notched seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field with four boards.

With two losses on their record, the Warriors will have one final chance to steal a win at the Calfornia Classic on Tuesday against the Miami Heat at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

