Summer League: Warriors fall to Celtics despite Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody combining for 50 points

For the first time, the Golden State Warriors revealed their Summer League “Big 3,” featuring the trio of top picks Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman in the same lineup.

Despite the unveiling of a rotation that included lottery picks Kuminga, Moody and Wiseman, the Warriors couldn’t hang with the Boston Celtics in a Summer League rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Three members of the Celtics tallied over 20 points, with Justin Jackson leading the way with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field with five made triples. Along with Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele and Juhann Begarin scoring at least 20 points each, Brodrick Thomas tallied 18 points as the Celtics cruised to a double-digit victory, 103-92.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

The duo of Kuminga and Moody combined for 50 points against the Celtics. Kuminga led the way with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field with two boards in 29 minutes. Moody added 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the floor with four assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes.

In his second appearance in the Summer League, Wiseman notched six points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field with seven boards in 21 minutes.

With the Warriors’ Summer League record sitting at 1-3, they will wait to meet 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas on Friday at 4 p.m. PT.

