Summer League: San Marcos 56, Lincoln 47

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at UC San Diego, high schoolers from all over the county all under one roof participating in some summer league action.

San Marcos and Lincoln finding themselves in a tough matchup, effort from both sides all game. San Marcos’ Jalen Williams would impress on the court. ]

San Marcos would get the job done, winning 56-47.

