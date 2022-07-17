Summer League player grades: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Robert Marvi
·5 min read
The 2022 NBA Summer League is now in the books for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they had a few players who showed at least some potential to make it to the big league and spend some significant time there.

One of those players is Scotty Pippen Jr., a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard who is an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt University.

He is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and was one of the most versatile players ever, not to mention one of the greatest defenders in league history.

Here is a summary of what the younger Pippen showed in the summer league over the past couple of weeks.

Pippen can attack the basket, although he is turnover-prone

Pippen is far from a finished project; he showed multiple flaws during summer league play.

He is prone to turnoversz: defenders have been able to get deflections against him while he’s handling the ball. He averaged 3 turnovers in 23.6 minutes a game in the first four games of the summer league in Las Vegas, after turning it over 2.67 times in 21.7 minutes per game during the California Classic.

Luckily, as the summer league progressed, he started to do a better job of limiting his turnovers.

When he holds onto the ball, Pippen can penetrate off the dribble to finish rather well at or near the rim, an attribute he showed plenty of times over the last couple of weeks.

At times, it seems Pippen can easily get intimidated or rejected by a tall defender near the basket, but his ability to attack and finish is certainly an asset he has to offer.

Pippen's outside shooting needs to improve

One big negative for Pippen is his inability to hit consistently from the outside. He made just 20% of his 3-point attempts in the summer league coming into Saturday’s contest versus the Dallas Mavericks and 18.2% in the California Classic.

But on occasion, he has nailed some nice treys.

Pippen also showed a bit of a mid-range game during summer league play.

Becoming a consistent perimeter shooter will be one of the biggest keys to Pippen’s future in the big leagues.

Quick hands on D

Pippen is somewhat of an undersized guard, which could be a disadvantage in certain situations, especially if he finds himself on a switch against a bigger guard who could bully him and take him inside.

But he has quick hands and decent instincts that have allowed him to rack up steals and turn them into easy baskets for himself or his teammates.

Pippen averaged an impressive 2.5 steals per game coming into Saturday, and against Dallas, he had three steals.

If he adds some strength and improves his consistency as a defender, he could bring serious value on that end of the floor.

Pippen can pass

Early in the California Classic and at the beginning of the NBA Summer League, Pippen’s passing was spotty.

But it improved as time went by, as he showed more of his instincts and ability to hit the open man at the right time.

In the second game of the summer league, Pippen dropped seven dimes versus the Charlotte Hornets, and he had another seven assists on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He has plenty of work to do, and his max potential as an NBA player may be only as a backup point guard, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

After all, he will always have the tutelage of Michael Jordan’s right-hand man available to him.

Final grade: B-minus

