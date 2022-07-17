Summer League player grades: Scotty Pippen Jr.

The 2022 NBA Summer League is now in the books for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they had a few players who showed at least some potential to make it to the big league and spend some significant time there.

One of those players is Scotty Pippen Jr., a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard who is an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt University.

He is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and was one of the most versatile players ever, not to mention one of the greatest defenders in league history.

Here is a summary of what the younger Pippen showed in the summer league over the past couple of weeks.

Pippen can attack the basket, although he is turnover-prone

Pippen is far from a finished project; he showed multiple flaws during summer league play.

He is prone to turnoversz: defenders have been able to get deflections against him while he’s handling the ball. He averaged 3 turnovers in 23.6 minutes a game in the first four games of the summer league in Las Vegas, after turning it over 2.67 times in 21.7 minutes per game during the California Classic.

Luckily, as the summer league progressed, he started to do a better job of limiting his turnovers.

When he holds onto the ball, Pippen can penetrate off the dribble to finish rather well at or near the rim, an attribute he showed plenty of times over the last couple of weeks.

Scotty Pippen Jr quick in&out dribble into the drive and inside hand finish pic.twitter.com/t1874kqhl9 — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 9, 2022

Scotty Pippen Jr. with the HESI 🕺 pic.twitter.com/FX6zoyKWLe — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 16, 2022

Scotty Pippen Jr. with the TOUGH buckets to keep the @Lakers in front on ESPN 2! pic.twitter.com/EguEq9kNUI — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2022

🤩 LeBron James 🤝 Scotty Pippen Jr.pic.twitter.com/1SEcOQKRxz — ESPN In Alle Staten (@ESPNALLESTATEN) July 9, 2022

At times, it seems Pippen can easily get intimidated or rejected by a tall defender near the basket, but his ability to attack and finish is certainly an asset he has to offer.

Pippen's outside shooting needs to improve

One big negative for Pippen is his inability to hit consistently from the outside. He made just 20% of his 3-point attempts in the summer league coming into Saturday’s contest versus the Dallas Mavericks and 18.2% in the California Classic.

Scotty Pippen Jr absolutely aired this 3 to win 2OT, definitely a sequence the lakers would like to have back. pic.twitter.com/nZ2KRWB4fk — Hoop Scholar (@hoopscholars) July 11, 2022

But on occasion, he has nailed some nice treys.

Pippen also showed a bit of a mid-range game during summer league play.

Scotty Pippen Jr dribble penetration, plants his foot, and hits the fade in the paint. pic.twitter.com/XRmvJvflbv — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 11, 2022

Rock'em to sleep Tough middy stepback by Scotty Pippen Jr. on ESPN pic.twitter.com/3fXpJX0hAv — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2022

Becoming a consistent perimeter shooter will be one of the biggest keys to Pippen’s future in the big leagues.

Quick hands on D

Pippen is somewhat of an undersized guard, which could be a disadvantage in certain situations, especially if he finds himself on a switch against a bigger guard who could bully him and take him inside.

But he has quick hands and decent instincts that have allowed him to rack up steals and turn them into easy baskets for himself or his teammates.

SCOTTY PIPPEN JR.'S STEAL ➡️ SHAREEF O'NEAL 🔨 pic.twitter.com/FFOyTRWrFC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2022

Good defensive possession by Scotty Pippen Jr. pic.twitter.com/W1szvMp0Pc — Sir Otit 🇩🇴🇭🇹 (@_Titinn_) July 17, 2022

Scotty Pippen Jr is putting in work. The hustle, the triple, and the intensity on defense. 💪💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/gss6wkkUFc — Sir Otit 🇩🇴🇭🇹 (@_Titinn_) July 9, 2022

Scotty Pippen Jr steals the ball from behind and then feeds Mason Jones up-court for the easy bucket. pic.twitter.com/JjuaKmYo10 — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 11, 2022

Pippen averaged an impressive 2.5 steals per game coming into Saturday, and against Dallas, he had three steals.

If he adds some strength and improves his consistency as a defender, he could bring serious value on that end of the floor.

Pippen can pass

Early in the California Classic and at the beginning of the NBA Summer League, Pippen’s passing was spotty.

But it improved as time went by, as he showed more of his instincts and ability to hit the open man at the right time.

Scotty Pippen Jr. no-look dime … with his dad on the call 🥺@spippenjr | @ScottiePippen pic.twitter.com/GSJtYfkhIx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 16, 2022

Scotty Pippen Jr and Cole Swider have had a great connection all of Summer League. pic.twitter.com/dvkNG8LWkr — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 17, 2022

Nice find by Scotty Pippen Jr to Paris Bass for the and-1 pic.twitter.com/yuqdF7Gfdm — Sir Otit 🇩🇴🇭🇹 (@_Titinn_) July 9, 2022

In the second game of the summer league, Pippen dropped seven dimes versus the Charlotte Hornets, and he had another seven assists on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He has plenty of work to do, and his max potential as an NBA player may be only as a backup point guard, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

After all, he will always have the tutelage of Michael Jordan’s right-hand man available to him.

Final grade: B-minus

