Summer League player grades: Cole Swider

The 2022 NBA Summer League is now in the books for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they had a few players who showed at least some potential to make it to the big league and spend significant time there.

One of those players is Cole Swider, an undrafted rookie who played his college ball at Villanova University and Syracuse University.

Right before the start of the California Classic, the Lakers signed Swider to a two-way contract, paving the way for him to split time between the G League and the big league this coming season.

Here is a summary of what Swider showed in the summer league over the past couple of weeks.

Swider is a sweet shooter

Many summer league players contribute a little here and there, some are pretty good at one or two things, but only a few stand out.

Swider, more than anyone else on the Lakers’ roster, has stood out, and it’s because of his superpower: 3-point shooting.

He is an outstanding marksman from beyond the arc, and every time he gets the ball while wide open from distance, fans assume his shot will go through the net.

🔥 Cole Swider stays hot: 21 points

6 rebounds

5 3 PM Lakers get another #NBASummer League W and move to 2-2 💛 pic.twitter.com/d2tQk46Lb3 — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) July 16, 2022

But what makes Swider more impressive is his ability to consistently hit contested 3-pointers.

Good shooters consistently hit when they’re open, but great shooters convert a fair amount of the time with a man right in their face.

No space needed, Cole Swider 4th 3 of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qaXCMW6IIn — Sir Otit 🇩🇴🇭🇹 (@_Titinn_) July 17, 2022

Cole Swider is 17/30 from 3 in the Summer League. The Lakers should give him real minutes on the big squad! 💦pic.twitter.com/pnz4gd8o5D — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) July 11, 2022

Cole Swider Summer League: • 12/22 from 3

• 54% 3fg

• 3.0 3pm Displaying an elite, versatile tier of shot makeability from the outside apart from strict wide open C&S. pic.twitter.com/HpQhBz0heF — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) July 9, 2022

He also seems to have some ability to evade a defender, readjust and get a better look.

Cole Swider makes this look so easy. But I don’t think this is easy. • Pump-fake – Defender flies by

• One dribble side step – Another Defender lunges

• Gathers & Drills the 3 anyway. pic.twitter.com/GXYvMroTPy — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) July 17, 2022

Swider finished shooting an even 50% from downtown in five games during the summer league, as well as 60% in three contests at the California Classic.

He has done so on a high volume of attempts: 7.6 per game at the summer league and five a contest at the California Classic.

Swider hasn’t really looked above-average in any other facet of the game. His rebounding has been mediocre, and he could face problems defensively, especially in the paint.

At 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, he may spend a fair amount of time playing the 4 in the NBA, and the best defensive matchups for him may be against stretch 4s rather than old-school power forwards who post up and play a power game.

But as long as Swider holds his own in that category, he can have a serious future in the NBA, especially since the Lakers badly need some 3-point snipers.

Final grade: A-minus

