Summer League: Otay Ranch 59, Clairemont 54

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer League at San Diego State, today’s matchup features Otay Ranch and Clairemont.

Otay Ranch’s Johann Omae and Nyno Lopez would link up and get the job done on the court. Leading Otay Ranch to the 59-54 victory over Clairemont.

