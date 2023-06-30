As summer league nears, Brandon Miller finding ‘a new family’ with the Hornets

Still new to the city and all it has to offer, Brandon Miller isn’t privy to any of the best places to munch on some southern delicacies yet.

It’s going to take a while before the Charlotte Hornets’ prized draft pick settles in.

“I just got here — I got here (Thursday),” Miller said Friday. “So I haven’t found anything good to eat. I saw there’s a barbecue place around the corner from my hotel, so I might go check that one out later.”

Pork or pulled chicken during an extended holiday weekend? Sounds like a Carolinian already, barely a week after being selected No. 2 overall by the Hornets in the NBA Draft. But Miller won’t have much time to sample any cuisine uptown for the better part of the next couple of weeks.

Hornets Brandon Miller laughs during the Charlotte Hornets Minicamp at Novant Health Training Center, N.C., on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Summer league beckons for Miller, and the Hornets began preparations at least a half-dozen outings spread out through the first two weeks of July. They tip off their schedule in Sacramento on Monday against San Antonio in the California Classic, marking the first time Charlotte has participated in the event. The Hornets also have a matchup with Golden State on Wednesday.

After that, it’s off to the desert for at least four games, including another date with the Spurs. But unlike in the teams’ contest against San Antonio in California, No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is expected to play in the Nevada outing.

It’s going to be a crash course for Miller and he’s taking it all in while getting acclimated his new environment and what the Hornets want in their schemes.

“Play style, it was definitely similar to my college play style, which is play fast,” Miller said. “A lot of new terms that I have to learn. But it’s all part of the work and all part of the game.”

Charlotte’s roster also features its three other draftees — Nick Smith Jr., James Nnaji and Amari Bailey — as well as two players in James Bouknight and Kai Jones who weren’t part of the rotation much this past season, and could use the extra action to fine tune their respective games.

“In the regular season they didn’t play a lot of minutes, so this is an opportunity,” said Hornets assistant Marlon Garnett, who’s serving as the team’s summer league coach. “You can’t really simulate this in a 1-0 workout or working with a video guy. They have to own it as well and use it as an opportunity to get more reps.”

That’s what Smith was doing at the end of practice. He was one of the last guys off the floor, hoisting jumpers with assistant Jordan Surenkamp, the guy who held the role of Charlotte’s summer league coach the past two years.

Those extra reps displayed the early mentality of the player the Hornets took off the board at No. 27. It’s apparently just part of his makeup.

“For me, I don’t really try to show my work ethic to anybody,” Smith said. “I try to show my work ethic to me most importantly. It’s just to come in here, and just to grind and just to learn as much as you can. I do stuff for me.”

This is just the beginning of the journey for Smith and Miller, the one-time AAU backcourt teammates with St. Louis-based Bradley Beal Elite. Miller got tabbed by the Hornets in part because of his shooting stroke and versatility.

Hornets Brandon Miller, left and Nick Smith Jr. practice during the Charlotte Hornets Minicamp at Novant Health Training Center, N.C., on Friday, June 30, 2023.

But there are several areas he must refine and already knows what stands atop the list.

“Probably just conditioning and building my strength,” Miller said. “I think I lack strength, so just being in the weight room will separate me from the guys.”

All because of what it will help Miller improve.

“Everything,” he said. “As far as taking bumps, giving bumps and finishing hard through contact.”

Which, in turn, should only aid what the Hornets believe is an impressive skill set.

“I think he has a really good feel for the game,” Garnett said. “I like the defensive upside that he has. He’s long, his playmaking ability kind of stands out. He’s a really solid passer and I’m really hopeful we can continue to polish those things and just make him more efficient than he already is.”

Miller is getting used to his new surroundings, familiarizing himself with everyone as he settles in, and the Hornets are doing everything they can to ease the transition. Upon the completion of the day’s first session, Miller chatted with Bouknight before heading over to speak with Buzz Peterson, Charlotte’s vice president of basketball operations/assistant general manager.

Slowly, he’s fitting in.

“It’s definitely a new family,” Miller said. “Everybody here treats me like a younger brother. I’m not the youngest here, but I’m one of the rookies. So, just being here and everybody treating me like family, I think it’s another home away from home.”