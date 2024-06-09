Summer League: Mission Bay 63, Torrey Pines 44

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer League action at Viejas Arena keeps rolling. Aztecs Head Basketball Coach Brian Dutcher in attendance as the two storied programs in Mission Bay and Torrey Pines face off.

Mission Bay would be too much to handle, as Abwola Ochalla, Caleb Newton, and Pablo Balderas all contribute multiple points on the day.

Mission Bay seals the win, the final 63-44.

