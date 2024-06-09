Summer League: La Jolla Country Day 53, Olympian 48

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at Viejas Arena, summer hoops in high gear! La Jolla Country Day and Olympian facing off.

La Jolla Country Day’s Iris Matanza and Christopher Carrillo would both set the tone for the Torreys.

La Jolla Country Day pulls off the 53-48 win over Olympian.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.