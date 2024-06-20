Summer League Hoops: Norsemen 45, Tigers 40

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Norsemen and Tigers square off in a Redbird Summer League basketball matchup.

The Tigers get big plays from Jayren Sunico and Cameron Perez, but Norseman Andrew Mikhail leads his squad to a narrow 45-40 victory.

