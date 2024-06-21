Summer League Hoops: Highlanders 60, Tigers 44

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Highlanders and Tigers square off in a Redbird Summer League basketball matchup.

The Tigers get big plays from Jonathan Clark and Eldren Vergara, but the Highlanders are led by Kristian Giordano and Sergio Vazquez as they take the 60-44 victory.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.