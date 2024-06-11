Summer league grades: TimberHogs name more creative, Outlaws continue to win on diamond

Jun. 11—The Piney Woods TimberHogs of White Oak (Texas) were in town for summer baseball action this past weekend. The Joplin Outlaws hosted the visiting crew for a three-game series right after playing a single game at White Oak on Thursday.

Joplin lost Thursday and entered Friday with a 6-4 record. The team took two of three games at home and improved to 8-5 behind a strong offensive display. The TimberHogs fell to 4-9 overall. The Outlaws are all alone in second place in the standings while Piney Woods is in a tie for fifth place.

Here are my weekend grades from on-the-field action to uniforms, team name and even the logo.

GAMEPLAY

Joplin took the first game at Joe Becker Stadium 11-4, lost the second game 11-7 and won the third game 8-6.

The Outlaws showed strong pitching Friday and Saturday in the two games I attended. Friday was a standout performance on the mound from Cole Hill, who pitched into the seventh with only one run allowed. He finished 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and three runs — two earned.

Saturday was a similar game from Xavier Fosbenner, who pitched into the fifth with just one run on the board for the TimberHogs. Some misplayed balls and errors led to a lot of offense in the fifth inning. Fosbenner finished 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, six runs, only three earned, and three walks.

The offense was the constant for Joplin, scoring 26 runs in three games. Errors held them up some with seven total for the three games.

"At the end of the day, we didn't make plays we needed to on defense," head coach Brian Daly said. "We've been pretty tight defensively most games. We had a few mistakes that bit us in the end."

Joplin got to save its pitching staff by only using two pitchers in each game this weekend.

The TimberHogs struggled to pitch but kept swinging bats. Both teams collected 30 hits. Piney Woods committed nine errors to Joplin's seven. Joplin's pitching limited the damage enough to claim two wins at the end of the weekend.

—Joplin: B-.

—Piney Woods: C+.

NAME

Same as last week on this. The Outlaws aren't a unique mascot name and it isn't very creative, but that doesn't matter. It still gets a good grade for relating to the history of this city with the true outlaws roaming Joplin in the 1900s.

A TimberHog is another creative name like a Shadowcat, and I love it. The TimberHogs' website even describes it as a mascot to relate to the wild boars in the area's "Piney Woods."

This isn't the same as the Sherman Shadowcats because the "TimberHogs" are native to the White Oak area. I'll give a perfect score.

—Joplin: B-.

—Piney Woods: A+.

LOGO

I like the addition of the yellow markings around the hat and the new color scheme overall. The outlaw holding the bat was the right choice over a baseball.

I like that the outlaw is about to swing with the left foot lifted off the ground. Joplin did well with the logo. The style of the lettering is nice with the jagged edges coming off each letter on both sides in the middle.

The TimberHogs' logo is nice. The wild boar is chomping a wooden baseball bat in half with the green team color surrounding the image and "TimberHogs" displayed in large type right under the hog. Then "White Oak" is seen in small type below that to reveal the team location. The final touch is green baseball stitching at the bottom of the logo.

The stitching could have been a bit much, especially because the dark green kind of gets lost on a dark background. The bat was already in the image to give it a baseball feel anyway. I still like the logo, though.

—Joplin: B-.

—Piney Woods: B-.

UNIFORM

Joplin wins again with the same pinstripe uniforms I saw the weekend before. Again, I like the stripes with the colored sleeves to mix it up from traditional New York Yankees-style pinstripes.

Unfortunately, Piney Woods' uniforms were almost identical to Sherman's — button-up jerseys with a couple of white stripes coming around the neck and down each side of the buttons. The jerseys were green with "Piney Woods" across the chest in a small script/cursive type. It was hard to read.

I liked that the TimberHogs' hats have some gray on the front panel. The gray pants with green stripes down the side looked good. Overall, not bad, but I'm not a fan of the small type in cursive.

—Joplin: B-.

—Piney Woods: C+.

Overall for the weekend, both teams are graded a B-.