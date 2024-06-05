Summer league grades: Shadowcats have better name, logo; Outlaws win on the field

Jun. 4—Joplin hosted the Sherman Shadowcats for some summer baseball Mid-America League action over this past weekend, and there were a handful of things that I took in about the two teams during the three games I got to catch.

The Outlaws came into action with a 2-3 record in fourth place in the standings. The Shadowcats were just ahead at 3-2. They left the weekend trading spots. Joplin was 6-3, Sherman 3-6 after the Outlaws earned a four-game sweep.

Here are my weekend grades for each team:

GAMEPLAY

Joplin really dominated on the diamond. It won the defensive, offensive, pitching and baserunning battles.

Sherman committed 10 errors to Joplin's seven. The run differential was 30 in favor of Joplin. The Outlaws' earned run average was 2.91 for the four-game series running from Thursday to Sunday while the Shadowcats' was 10.8. Joplin stole 18 bases to Sherman's five.

—Sherman: D-.

—Joplin: B+.

Beyond the gameplay, I want to review some other details about the two teams in the newly founded summer league.

NAME

The Shadowcats name easily takes the cake for me. It's more creative, and it sounds more fun to be a Shadowcat than an Outlaw.

What is a Shadowcat, actually? I can't find any sort of good explanation, but I can tell you there is some sort of a mythology idea behind the name of it being a dark animal, usually black with white stripes, of the feline family that is scary-looking.

An outlaw isn't your common boring mascot name like a bear or tiger or some kind of bird. But I still feel it is a lack of creativity. But history of Joplin and its outlaw ties from the earlier 1900s helps to give Joplin a better grade.

—Sherman: A.

—Joplin: B-.

LOGO

The logo designer with Sherman did a fantastic job.

The paws coming out over the letters that read "Sherman Shadowcats," offering the sense of depth to the logo, is my favorite part. Then, the claws are out for another added effect. The cat is a dark color and created with the illusion that there is indeed a shadow being cast onto the evil-looking feline. Its red eyes give it a vicious look.

The cat chomping down on a baseball with its sharp fangs is a perfect touch. The logo overall has the realistic touch rather than a cartoon feel. While cartoon logos can be good in their own right, I prefer the real look instead.

One major sports team that I feel is missing a great opportunity by not having an alternate logo with a cartoon look is the newly created Cleveland Guardians. I would love to see some sort of a Superman-esque creation from them in the coming years.

Joplin's logo is good. It is a redesign after the changes among ownership. I think a little change is good. I wouldn't have even complained with a new mascot name. But again, I know there's history behind the name Outlaws.

I like the addition the yellow markings around the hat and the new color scheme overall. The outlaw holding the bat was the right choice over a baseball.

I like that the outlaw is about to swing with the left foot lifted up off the ground. Joplin did well with the logo. The style of the lettering is nice with the jagged edges coming off each letter on both sides in the middle.

My only complaint for Sherman is the use of an outline. A white outline around the dark cat that is accompanied by a black trim to encompass the white outline is not necessary. I think no outline at all with a little more shadow effect makes the image stand out more.

—Sherman: A.

—Joplin: B-.

UNIFORM

Uniform grading was easy. Joplin trumped Sherman here as well.

Joplin took a creative approach using white pants with pinstripes and a top with pinstripes and all-red sleeves.

The name "Joplin Outlaws" stretches all the way across the chest of the jersey but isn't too large. It's easily readable and looks good. "Joplin" is in smaller type in the color yellow on top of the word "Outlaws" and is positioned on the left side of the players' bodies. "Outlaws" was in white with a black outline.

I like the pinstripes and the bit of creativity to go with color sleeves and not stay with the white/pinstripe design of the rest of the jersey.

My complaint is the top is basically a T-shirt. Joplin wore these uniforms all three games I attended over the weekend.

I was not impressed with Sherman's. The idea to have a black jersey is perfect with the mascot. But the name "Sherman" doesn't cover the entire chest area and is small. It was difficult to read even from a close-up seat. If the team wanted to use a smaller size, it should've chosen a font style that is larger than the script/cursive one they chose.

The tops also featured white stripes around the neck and down the center part of the jersey with buttons down the middle between the two white lines.

I like button-up jerseys, so that does top Joplin's T-shirt style.

I think a better touch with the black tops would have been black pants for at least one night a week. I know it gets hot in all black but the black tops and pants for a "midnight" or "blackout" look would have been sick.

—Joplin: B-.

—Sherman: C+.

Overall for the weekend, Joplin is graded a B and Sherman a C.

Stay tuned for summer league grades after each home series from the Outlaws by Trey Vaughan. He can be reached at tvaughan@joplinglobe.com.