SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a rematch of the CIF SDS Open Division Championship Game, Montgomery gets a bit of revenge at Viejas Arena as they take down Carlsbad 63-38.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.