The Summer has been kind to Arkansas Football

Although the month of July is still in its’ early stages, Arkansas Football has grabbed its’ share of commitments for the 2023 class.

On Independence Day alone, Arkansas received pledges from four-star receiver Micah Tease and three-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson. Joining those two, are the commitments of safety TJ Metcalf and athlete Dylan Hasz, which brings their 2023 cycle total to 20 commits.

Because of their recent streak, Fansided’s Saturday Blitz has named Arkansas as one of the five college teams with recruiting momentum in July.

Saturday Blitz’s Chris Peterson says that sam pittman and staff’s efforts are considered underrated for the hard work that they have done to build Arkansas’ future for success.

One college football team not getting enough love for its work on the recruiting trail this summer is Arkansas football, which has 12 commitments between June and July. The Razorbacks have been busy in the month of July so far and have landed four pledges this month and none was bigger than four-star athlete Micah Tease, who committed on Monday. He’s ranked in the top 200 (No. 152 overall) and the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is ranked 11th among athletes and should be a dynamic addition to the passing game. The class already features four-star QB Malachi Singleton, but Arkansas football also landed some help on the defensive side of the ball Monday with the commitment of three-star DL Paris Patterson, who is ranked 492 overall, as well as three-star safety TJ Metcalf (504 overall). The Razorbacks also added athlete Dylan Hasz on defense, giving Sam Pittman his 20th commitment this cycle and the Hogs a top-10 ranking so far in 2023.

As it stands, Arkansas currently owns the No. 6 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle according to 247sports. Among the 20 commits, six are four-star recruits.

List