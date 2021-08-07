Summer crisis program continues

Aug. 6—OHIO VALLEY — Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency 's 2021 Emergency Summer Crisis Program will continue through Sept. 30 or until the funds are depleted.

"Our first priority is assisting with electric bill, (AEP and BREC), and A/C repair. We also have air conditioners and fan's this year and those wishing to receive an air conditioner or fan, must have an appointment and cannot have received one in the last 3 years," stated GMCAA in a news release.

The news release continued:

Eligible persons may call at any time, 24 hours a day/7 days a week, to make an appointment for emergency help and air conditioners. Appointments can be made by calling the toll free number at 740-444-4371 or online at https://capappointments.com. Listen to the entire prompt menu and write down your confirmation number that comes at the end of the message. Without the confirmation number you will not have an appointment set. All appointments are done by phone interviews at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. Drop boxes are located at the Cheshire office and all documents needed for your appointment should be put into an envelope with your name on it and dropped off. There are no face to face interviews done in the office at this time.

Eligible applicants can be assisted in two ways:

(1) An income eligible household member over 60, or an individual under 60 that has a current qualifying (Chronic) medical condition/breathing disorder, (ex: lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or asthma) or anyone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 will be eligible for a current bill, and/or air conditioner and fans. Individuals will be required to have a required medical form on your appointment day, which can be picked up at our Gallipolis and Middleport offices and taken to your medical doctor before your appointment)

(2) An income eligible household where the household utility bill is in disconnect requires no medical statement and if eligible we will help with your disconnect and air conditioner and /or fans. Pipp customers are eligible this year if in disconnect only.

The income eligible household may receive one payment for electric bill up to the current bill or be a first PIPP Plus customer, or be in PIPP default, not to exceed $500 (AEP) or $800 (BREC) or may repair your central air up to $500 (homeowner only), or a new window unit if there is no central air. If you are in disconnect status, you will be required to pay the difference before we can assist with our maximum payments.

GMCAA will take three walk-ins in Gallipolis office, as time allows, Monday through Thursdays, at 8 a.m. You may bring all documents and turn in and we will contact you by the end of our working day. However, walk-in wanting an air conditioner or fans will have to have an appointment.

Items needed for appointment include (clients must bring all documentation or will not be assisted):

—Proof of gross income for everyone in the household for the past month, SSA/SSI/SSDI- bank statement or award letter PERS/VA/SERS/PENSION- copy of award letter;

—If weekly wages- last 4 paystubs/ bi-weekly wages- last 2 pay stubs, if you are a seasonal or self-employed you will need the last 12 months, taxes prepared by a certified public account and an IRS tax form which we can provide at this time;

—OWF/TANF- Print out of the last month or bank statement;

—Social security cards, names and birthdates for everyone in the household;

—Current heating bill or statement (Columbia gas, propane, fuel oil, coal or wood);

—Current electric bill (AEP or Buckeye Rural);

—If you pay for health insurance, documented proof for 3 months, Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.;

—Child support, ordered to pay or received- print out (documented proof for the last month, verification of whether receiving or not and if only income must provide;

—Must provide landlords name, address and phone number (if renting)'

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent 175% calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a 1 person household is $22,540; 2 persons, $30,485; 3 persons, $38,430; 4 persons, $46,375; 5 persons, $54,320; 6 persons, $62,265; 7 persons, $70,210; and 8 persons, $78,155. Households with more than eight members should ass an additional $7,945 per member to the yearly income.

Information provided by Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.