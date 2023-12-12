Summer Creek HS football team state championship bound
The Summer Creek High School football team is headed to the state championship for the first time in school history.
The Summer Creek High School football team is headed to the state championship for the first time in school history.
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
To Long Beach State, the high-profile matchup with the Trojans was about more than Bronny James' return to basketball.
Today's edition includes Ohtani's deferred payments, an NFL comeback for the ages, LaLiga's surprising leader, and more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'
The Titans rallied from a 14-point hole late in the fourth quarter, while Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive for the Giants.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.
Whether you have to replace an injured player or move on from a slumping option in your lineup, Andy Behrens' list of pickups can help.
The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
Sean McVay's play call during a critical moment Sunday didn't make it to Matthew Stafford.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.