Summer Commitments: Where will these Big Bend seniors play college football?

To say the Big Bend preps football offseason is uneventful would be a gross mischaracterization, with 7-on-7 camps, transfers and commitments taking place, there is always something to talk about.

Throughout the summer a number of Big Bend seniors made their college commitments, with colleges ranging from Ohio to Tallahassee, let's take a look at the commitments of the 2024 class.

Lincoln pair heading north for college

The Trojans are up there with the best of them when it comes to getting its players to the next level, and two more Lincoln players will be suiting up on Saturdays next year. Samarion Robinson flipped his commitment from the University of Central Florida to Rutgers, and Alexander Gale committed to Akron.

Robinson, a three-star linebacker according to 247Sports, had been committed to UCF since January, but he took a visit to Rutgers on June 20 and the next day announced his de-commitment from UCF and commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

Gale, a star on the Trojans offensive line, announced on July 26 that he would pack his bags for Ohio as he committed to Akron. The senior was offered by the Zips in January and took his time mulling his commitment.

Florida High stars commit to conference rivals

Florida High's dynamic duo of Ashton Hampton and Micahi Danzy made commitments to rival schools and ACC powerhouses, for now at least. Hampton is headed to Death Valley and is committed to the Clemson Tigers and Danzy is staying home, committing to Florida State.

Hampton, a three-star safety according to 247Sports, chose the Tigers over schools like FSU, LSU, Arkansas, Miami and Florida. A dynamic athlete, Hampton visited Clemson on June 6, committing to the Tigers over a month later on July 15.

Danzy, a four-star athlete according to 247Sports, committed to the Seminoles with the hopes of becoming a hometown legend. The Tallahassee native took multiple visits to FSU over the summer, and like his teammate Hampton, committed on July 15, picking FSU.

Pair of Gadsden County athletes going to the next level

A new look Gadsden County team has the Jaguars optimistic heading into the 2023 season and two stars who should help them be competitive this season announced their decisions. Nassir Willaims committed to Central Michigan and Kemarrion Gadsden committed to Valdosta State.

A dynamic receiver, Williams committed to Central Michigan in May and has stuck with the Chippewas ever since. An explosive player, Willams was first offered by Central Michigan on May 3, three weeks before his commitment.

Another summer commitment from the Jaguars came from Gadsden, who will take the short trip north with his commitment to Valdosta State. A fluid athlete, Gadsden committed just three days after receiving an offer from Valdosta State on June 2.

Three NFC players commit, two stay together

It was a busy summer for the NFC offensive trio of JP Pickles, Josh Schutts and Leon Washington Jr, as all three announced where they will be playing on Saturday nights. Pickles and Schutts are sticking together, both committing to Austin Peay and Washington is heading south, committing to Florida Atlantic.

Both Pickles and Schuchts are headed to Austin Peay, both making their commitments in July. The quarterback and tight end duo will share the field for at least four more years with their commitments, both were offered in the spring and decided to head to Austin Peay over the summer.

Washington was nearly the third NFC player to commit to Austin Peay, joining Pickles and Schuchts, but instead he's heading to South Florida and committed to FAU. The Owls offered Washington in May, and a little over a month later he committed, beating out Austin Peay, Mississippi State and USF.

Wakulla stars make college choices

Wakulla is competing for a state championship this season and two of its biggest impact players have made their college decision. Haden Klees committed to Samford University and Nehemiah Chandler announced his commitment to Georgia Tech.

Klees is one of the Big Bend's top quarterbacks, and he's taking his talent to Samford, committing to the Bulldogs in July over Charleston Southern. His initial offer to Samford came in June, and just a month later the All-Big Bend First-Team QB announced his decision to commit to the FCS powerhouse.

Chandler, a three-star athlete according to 247Sports, committed to Georgia Tech on June 18, two days after his official visit to Atlanta. Chandler was offered by the Yellowjackets in January, picking up a handful of offers from other schools between then and his commitment, but the star athlete seems set to head to Atlanta next year.

